Teams are in for the NRL's representative round, with nine games to be played between Wednesday and Sunday.
It all kicks off with Lebanon to take on Malta on Wednesday, before junior representative fixtures return to the calendar for the first time since pre-COVID, with both men's and women's under-19s games to take to Leichhardt on Thursday.
Friday brings us the final one-off Women's Origin in the nation's capital, before the eagerly-awaited Tonga and New Zealand double header in Auckland kicks off Saturday in Auckland, with both women and men to play.
Saturday is a monster day, with two more Tests in Campbelltown to see Samoa take on the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea to tackle Fiji.
Sunday completes the weekend with Origin 2.
Use the drop down menu to navigate through this weekend's team lists.
Lebanon vs Malta
When: Wednesday, June 22, 7:30pm (AEST)
Where: Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore
How to watch: Kayo Sports
Lebanon
Squad only - final team not announced.
Bilal Maarbani (Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles)
Adam Rizk (Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles)
Allan Lockwood (Burleigh Bears)
Danny Ghantos (Canterbury Bulldogs)
Daniel Arahu (Glebe Reds)
Donavon Boney (Manly Sea Eagles)
Khalil Rahme (Mount Pritichard)
Kayne Kalache (Newtown Jets)
Elie El Zakham (unattached)
Jabriel Kalache (Parramatta Eels)
Hanna El Nachar (Penrith Panthers)
Reece Robinson (Queanbeyan Roos)
Christian Yassmin (Randwick)
Jacob Karam (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Josh Rizk (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Travis Robinson (unattached)
Nick Kassis (unattached)
Josh Maree (Wentworthville Magpies)
Michael Tannous (Wests Tigers)
Malta
Squad only - final team not announced.
Jarrod Sammut (Barrow Raiders)
Zarrin Galea (Brighton Roosters)
Nathan Benson (Carlton Devils Mackay)
Jed Hardy (Gymea Gorillas)
Joel Bradford (Hills Bulls)
Jono Dallas (Jamberoo)
Hayden Pace (Mackay Cutters)
Jake Zammit (Newcastle Knights)
Tyler Cassel (North Sydney Bears)
Nathan Falzon (Nowra Bomaderry)
Josh Vella (Ryde Eastwood Hawks)
Aaron Grech (Shellharbour Sharks)
Tallis Duncan (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Kyal Greene (The Oaks Tigers)
Adam Campbell (Thirlmere Roosters)
Anthony Bucca (Victorian Thunderbolts)
Kyle Cassel (Wentworthville Magpies)
Zachary Vella (Western Suburbs Magpies)
Connor McDermott (Wests Tigers Mackay)