Teams are in for the NRL's representative round, with nine games to be played between Wednesday and Sunday.

It all kicks off with Lebanon to take on Malta on Wednesday, before junior representative fixtures return to the calendar for the first time since pre-COVID, with both men's and women's under-19s games to take to Leichhardt on Thursday.

Friday brings us the final one-off Women's Origin in the nation's capital, before the eagerly-awaited Tonga and New Zealand double header in Auckland kicks off Saturday in Auckland, with both women and men to play.

Saturday is a monster day, with two more Tests in Campbelltown to see Samoa take on the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea to tackle Fiji.

Sunday completes the weekend with Origin 2.

Use the drop down menu to navigate through this weekend's team lists.