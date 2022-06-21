Usually non-NRL weekends are an absolute punish. The lack of elite competition forces me into situations like having to speak to family and friends, or worse, watch AFL.

This weekend though, the NRL break has lead to something I have been eagerly anticipating ever since the second it was announced.

There may be no NRL action this weekend but instead we will be treated to something even more entertaining: Rep Round!

Across this upcoming weekend we will be treated to seven games, one of which will decide the destination of an Origin Shield. Another which could decide where a second Shield will end up and three internationals that will help shape the end of year World Cup.

Kicking off the action on Thursday night are the junior Origin fixtures - always an excellent look at the future of each state, with under-19s women's and men's games set to be played at Leichhardt, and, for the first time, broadcast.

Kicking off the action on Friday night is the most anticipated Women's Origin contest yet.

New South Wales and Queensland's best will clash in the nation's capital in front of an expected monster crowd in a do or die contest. The fact it's a one-off really adds to the excitement.

Queensland are looking for a third straight series victory while the new look Blues are looking to return the shield to their headquarters for the first time since 2019.

Earlier I alluded to this being the most anticipated Origin contest in the Women's game. I say this because for the first time we're entering the one-off series having enjoyed an NRLW season.

Usually, the games are played months before the NRLW kicks off but Covid forced a double-up season in 2022 meaning players had maximum opportunity to force their way into the sides.

The Blues enter the contest as the slightest of favourites but Queensland have never, ever let that get to them. Just like their male counterparts the Maroons thrive on being the underdog.

Given the Blues are desperate to wrestle back the Shield. Since the Series revamp in 2019 the Blues and QLD have shared the honours. This, the fifth contest since the series was renamed will see a leader emerge.

Once the women's Origin Shield's destination is decided, attention will turn to arguably the most anticipated fixture in modern times.

The Kiwis will return home for the first game in three years to host the Tongan national side. Both sides have named arguably their strongest sides in many, many years.

New Zealand, for the first time since winning the 2008 World Cup have a truly elite halves pairing. Jahrome Hughes is a top three halfback and Dylan Brown is in red hot form.

Meanwhile Tonga have named one of the all-time elite forward packs. Haumole Olakau’atu, Keaon Koloamatangi, Sitili Tupouniua, Jason Taumalolo, Addin Fonua-Blake, Siosiua Taukieaho and Tevita Pangai Jr are all world class forwards.

Tonga may officially remain a Tier 2 nation but given they've beaten the Kangaroos and Kiwis in recent matchups combined with the strength of their squad, it's not long until they join England, Australia and New Zealand in Tier 1.

Picking a winner in the weekend's first two fixtures is near impossible. This despite the Kiwis entering as a ridiculously short-priced favourite.

Although Saturday's remaining fixtures shape as obvious blowout victories for Samoa and Fiji, I cannot wait to see the emerging stars both the Cook Islands and PNG boast.

Samoa look the most likely, perhaps outside of Tonga, to routinely push the big three, and should enjoy a big win over the Cook Islands. That said, this game is super important given both nations are building toward naming their World Cup squads.

Fiji will likely record a comfortable victory over Papua New Guinea but it won't come easy or without bruises. The level of football will be high and I can almost guarantee a highlight reel try from the flying Fijian outside backs.

Capping off the weekend is of course the game the majority of League fans are waiting for. Game 2 in the State of Origin Series.

It is do or die for the Blues. Brad Fittler has, some would say, panicked, and made a raft of changes. The Blues, having being beaten up the middle in Game 1, have strangely weakened their prop stocks in an attempt to play a different style of footy.

Queensland, having upset the Blues in Sydney in Game 1, are looking to wrap up the series in Perth.

Two forced changes aside the Maroons enter with the large majority of their victorious Game 1 squad. Cam Munster is the best big-game player in the world and is ready to return the Shield.

There is so much on the line in this game.

Obviously the series result is on the line but so too are the futures of multiple stakeholders.

Brad Fittler has Origin wins to his name but has never beaten a QLD side of this class. His future is up in the air. As to is Nathan Cleary's.

As the widely regarded game's best number seven that may sound ridiculous but Cleary's Origin resume is not in the same world as his club form. If he can't guide his side to a Series saving victory on Sunday evening the Mitchell Pearce comparisons will grow.

With the World Cup rapidly approaching, spots in the Kangaroos' squad are up for grabs.

Daly Cherry Evans had fallen behind the aforementioned Cleary in most people's view but his Origin 1 performance saw him roar back into contention. To wrap the series up in straight sets surely sees his selection become a no brainer.

A huge crowd is expected in Perth. Optus Stadium is one of the country's elite stadiums, if not the very cream of the crop. It's the perfect, neutral venue for two teams to tear each other apart.

There may be no Sharks this weekend but I simply cannot wait for this weekend. Two Origin games, three internationals and junior fixtures. Sign me up!

This is a round of fixtures the international game can market as a genuine jewel in the rugby league crown.