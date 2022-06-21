The NRL have confirmed Ashley Klein will lead an officiating team with no changes for Game 2 of the State of Origin series.
It has been widely reported that the New South Wales Blues were left largely unimpressed with the job Klein did during the series opener in Sydney after their loss.
Despite that, he has been retained, with Grant Atkins again to lead the bunker. Phil Henderson and David Munro will again run the sidelines, while Gerard Sutton and Drew Oultram retain their places as the standby officials.
It will be a busy weekend for Atkins, who on Saturday will front up in Auckland to officiate the enormous New Zealand vs Tonga Test.
Todd Smith and Adam Gee have been appointed to the other two Tests at Campbelltown on Saturday, while Kasey Badger is heading to New Zealand to cover the women's New Zealand and Tonga Test.
That has left Belinda Sharpe to take charge of the women's State of Origin match, with an all female officiating crew on ground as Kailey Beattie and Tori Wilkie run the sideline, while Kara-Lee Nolan will serve as the standby official.
Nolan will the night before control the under-19's Women's under-19 State of Origin match at Leichhardt, while upcoming referee Wyatt Raymond will be in charge of the men's contest.
Women's under-19 State of Origin
Referee: Kara-Lee Nolan
Touch judges: Mitch Currie & Tori Wilkie
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Tori Wilkie
Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner
Men's under-19 State of Origin
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Cameron Paddy & Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Nick Pelgrave
Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie
Women's State of Origin
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Kailey Beattie & Tori Wilkie
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Kara-Lee Nolan
Standby touch judge: N/A
New Zealand vs Tonga - Women
Referee: Kasey Badger
Touch judges: Joseph Green & Rochelle Tamaurua
Bunker official: Steve Chiddy
Standby referee: Rochelle Tamaurua
Standby touch judge: Viggo Rasmussan
New Zealand vs Tonga - Men
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy & Paki Parkinson
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Ben Cummins
Standby touch judge: N/A
Samoa vs Cook Islands
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Darian Furner & Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judge: N/A
Fiji vs Papua New Guinea
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Michael Wise & Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judge: N/A
State of Origin Game 2
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Phil Henderson & David Munro
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Gerard Sutton
Standby touch judge: Drew Oultram