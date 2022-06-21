The NRL have confirmed Ashley Klein will lead an officiating team with no changes for Game 2 of the State of Origin series.

It has been widely reported that the New South Wales Blues were left largely unimpressed with the job Klein did during the series opener in Sydney after their loss.

Despite that, he has been retained, with Grant Atkins again to lead the bunker. Phil Henderson and David Munro will again run the sidelines, while Gerard Sutton and Drew Oultram retain their places as the standby officials.

It will be a busy weekend for Atkins, who on Saturday will front up in Auckland to officiate the enormous New Zealand vs Tonga Test.

Todd Smith and Adam Gee have been appointed to the other two Tests at Campbelltown on Saturday, while Kasey Badger is heading to New Zealand to cover the women's New Zealand and Tonga Test.

That has left Belinda Sharpe to take charge of the women's State of Origin match, with an all female officiating crew on ground as Kailey Beattie and Tori Wilkie run the sideline, while Kara-Lee Nolan will serve as the standby official.

Nolan will the night before control the under-19's Women's under-19 State of Origin match at Leichhardt, while upcoming referee Wyatt Raymond will be in charge of the men's contest.

Women's under-19 State of Origin

Referee: Kara-Lee Nolan

Touch judges: Mitch Currie & Tori Wilkie

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Tori Wilkie

Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner

Men's under-19 State of Origin

Referee: Wyatt Raymond

Touch judges: Cameron Paddy & Nick Pelgrave

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Nick Pelgrave

Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie

Women's State of Origin

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Kailey Beattie & Tori Wilkie

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Kara-Lee Nolan

Standby touch judge: N/A

New Zealand vs Tonga - Women

Referee: Kasey Badger

Touch judges: Joseph Green & Rochelle Tamaurua

Bunker official: Steve Chiddy

Standby referee: Rochelle Tamaurua

Standby touch judge: Viggo Rasmussan

New Zealand vs Tonga - Men

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Liam Kennedy & Paki Parkinson

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Ben Cummins

Standby touch judge: N/A

Samoa vs Cook Islands

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Darian Furner & Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Peter Gough

Standby touch judge: N/A

Fiji vs Papua New Guinea

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Michael Wise & Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Peter Gough

Standby touch judge: N/A

State of Origin Game 2

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Phil Henderson & David Munro

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Gerard Sutton

Standby touch judge: Drew Oultram