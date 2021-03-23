1. Panthers (Last Week: 4)

Penrith have been as close to perfect as you possibly could over the opening fortnight. They’re yet to concede a single point. Yes, they are yet to play a premiership heavyweight, but you can only beat what is in front of you and the Panthers have done with that professionalism and ease.

Nathan Cleary and Jerome Luai are both 9/10 across the opening two weeks but for me JFH has been the star. He is, undoubtedly, a top three or four middle man right now. Viliame Kikau looks unstoppable. Paul Momirovski crossed for a double proving his skills for his new side. Hopefully Cleary is cleared for this Thursday’s Grand Final ‘rematch’.

2. Roosters (1)

Hugely unfair to move the Roosters down after two huge wins but we’ve covered why above. The Roosters have been nearly flawless over the past two weeks. Brett Morris is leading the Dally M tally and the top try scoring ladder.

James Tedesco is breathing fire. Luke Keary, despite not capturing a Dally M point this weekend, is in supreme form and looks to be an elite halfback. Lindsay Collins move into the starting line up has been a masterstoke. He has been an absolute machine in the middle while JWH has carried a huge chip on his shoulder into every single hit up. Face their biggest (and perhaps real) test this weekend against their most bitter rivals.

3. Knights (3)

Newcastle were pushed all the way on Friday evening but ultimately sit a very well earned 2-0 sans their superstar fullback. Hymel Hunt crossed for a double but owes young Bradman Best a coffee after the star centre set him up for the match-winner.

Jayden Brailey has become a weapon at nine after discovering a running game he probably didn’t have previous. Mitch Barnett’s kicking off the tee has been nothing less than incredible. 92% completion in dire conditions is very positive. Tyson Frizell had a second straight monster game. Great start with a chance to go 3-0 against the Tigers.

4. Raiders (7)

Canberra probably haven’t hit their straps just yet but sit undefeated. They outlasted the Sharks in awful weather on Sunday evening despite barely featuring in the second half. Ryan James has been enormous in the opening two rounds from the bench. Hudson Young’s runs on that right edge provided nightmares for the Sharks.

Joseph Tapine won the middle for the Raiders. He’s been enormous thus far. CNK overcame numerous injuries to last the 80 minutes. Jack Wighton had an unfortunate night with his hands but looked dangerous with every run.

5. Eels (8)

Parramatta needed to send a message on Thursday night after their awful Round 1 performance, despite their win. What more could they do other than beat the Premiers in strong fashion? Sivo’s soaring try late on literally snatched a very deserved win.

Clint Gutherson was so good in both attack and defense, saving three tries. Reed Mahoney has been on another level this season. The injury to Ryan Matterson was the only real negative on an otherwise very positive night in front of an almost impossibly loud crowd.

6. Storm (2)

The Storm are a George Jennings jump and catch away from yet another perfect start to the season. They were run off their feet against a far more energetic Eels outfit yet almost held on. Felise Kaufusi should have been sinbinned, at very least, for his awful shot on Ryan Matterson.

Reimis Smith looks like yet another Bellamy steal. Justin Olam scored a try and left plenty of bruises in defense. Ryan Papenhuyzen ran for another 249 metres. He’s become one of the game’s most exciting players. The Storm win this game six times out of 10 but were just out-enthused on the night.

7. Sharks (6)

The Sharks are a series of missed conversions away from being undefeated. They just simply can’t beat a top eight side. It must be a mental thing. Chad Townsend’s horror night from the tee will, rightfully, dominate the headlines, but the Sharks defense and fightback needs to be commended.

Last year they would have lost by 40. The fact they were in it until the 80th minute shows great improvement. That said, it took two kicks and some luck to cross the line against an organised defense. More positive than negative in Graham’s 250th despite the loss.

8. Rabbitohs (9)

The Bunnies are on the board. Damien Cook silenced those ridiculous critics who were saying he was past it after one quiet game. He was almost impossible to contain. Dane Gagai seems to have flicked a switch at club level and continues to look incredible.

Latrell Mitchell will go close to a Dally M Medal if he keeps up his form. I thought the sinbin was harsh but ultimately you can’t put yourself in that position. This was a case of job done with much bigger fish to fry.

9. Warriors (5)

The Warriors are a late Bradman Best beast mode run away from sitting 2-0 across the opening two rounds. RTS is absolutely going to leave nothing in the tank in his last season at the club and in the sport. He, again, topped the running metres with 218 as well as having two line break assists and two try assists.

Ben Murdoch-Masila continued his brilliant return to the NRL with a try. Tohu Harris and AFB lead the way up front. Can copy and paste that each week. Adam Pompey certainly has something. A try and three tackle breaks makes for good reading.

10. Dragons (11)

Ben Hunt, take a bow! This was, without a doubt, the best game by the Dragons number seven in a long, long time. He pulled all the strings from early on and won every Man of the match poll there was. Zac Lomax was also electric and scored the ultimate match-winner.

This was far better from the Red V after a horror last 25 minutes against the Sharks last weekend. Corey Norman added a lot on return and took the pressure off Hunt. McCullough played a beauty and looks every bit the player Griffin thought he was. Very encouraging win.

11. Titans (13)

The Titans sent a message on Friday evening despite not reaching any great heights. They’re now South QLD’s premier side. Broncs fans will argue but David Fifita hammered that home in a big way. He chose the Titans and he destroyed his old side.

Corey Thompson will never receive the plaudits he truly deserves. Brimson has been quiet early. Tyrone Peachey looks to finally have found his role. This Titans side will achieve bigger and better things in 2021 but a win against the Broncos has to be pretty sweet.

12. Broncos (10)

The Broncos have unearthed a good one in Jordan Riki. He was electric on his edge and although all the post-game talk will be about the Titans edge forward, this shapes as a break out moment for the Broncs youngster.

Tevita Pangai Junior played much bigger minutes and looks set for an offload record. Tesi Niu and Xavier Coates are going to be huge in years to come. There was enough here to suggest better things ahead but the Broncos now look consigned to being little brother for the time being.

13. Bulldogs (12)

The Dogs look as though they let a week full of distractions re Matt Burton get to them. They offered very little in attack despite a pretty handy completion rate. Limited to 41% possession they hardly threatened the Panthers line.

The big story is that no Bulldogs forward made over 100 metres with no starting forward cracking 85. Stating the obvious, that has to change. Will Hopoate busted his backside but when your forwards aren’t making metres and your halves are running four times for a combined 23 metres, it’s all for naught. Their next game, against the Broncos, shapes as an early must-win.

14. Cowboys (15)

The Cowboys were pretty good on Saturday evening, but pretty good isn’t going to win too many games at NRL level. Coen Hess crossed early which had everyone considering that the upset might be on. Valentine Holmes scored a brilliant solo try but he has to move to fullback immediately.

Scott Drinkwater ran his backside off but surely has to move into the halves. Michael Morgan showed signs of returning to his best. Not the worst shift they’ll put in this season but ultimately a lost home game.

15. Sea Eagles (16)

Manly look set for a long season, although they were much improved against a highly fancied Souths outfit. Martin Taupau returned to somewhere near his best with a try and 160 metres. Andrew Davey’s season looks over after a horror injury. Absolutely heartbreaking. 69% possession, despite near torrential rain, is still pretty dire. They made some horror errors and were largely their own worst enemies. They showed enough here to indicate they’ll win some games but wow they really need Turbo back.

16. Tigers (14)

Two games, two horror losses. All of the Tigers pre-season fears have come true, albeit against some more than handy opposition. Luke Brooks and BJ Leilua were absolute spectators out wide. The Roosters ran through those two as they weren’t even there. In attack Brooks looked good but his kicking game was awful. They really miss Benji Marshall. Jacob Liddle and Daine Laurie were immense. Both have started the season on fire and have huge futures if they stay fit. Alex Twal and Stefano Utoikamanu were the only forwards who bent the line.