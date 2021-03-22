Veteran journalist Phil Rothfield has linked struggling Queensland clubs Brisbane and North Queensland to South Sydney halfback Adam Reynolds, who remains at a crossroads in contract negotiations with the Rabbitohs.

It is understood that the Bunnies have tabled a one-year extension to their captain, who is keen to extend his tenure at Redfern for a longer spell and potentially end his career as a Rabbitoh.

According to Rothfield, Reynolds remains unlikely to opt for a 12-month deal with Souths and could firm as a key target for a struggling rival side.

“Souths are staying really firm that they are only going to offer Adam Reynolds a one-year deal, year-to-year,” he said on Sky Sports’ Big Sports Breakfast.

“I don’t think Adam Reynolds will accept that deal. He’s 30 about to turn 31. This is his last contract.

“I have my serious doubts whether he will be there next year. He has shown Souths loyalty and I would like to see it returned but I don’t see it happening.

“A club like the Broncos will decide, look ‘we can’t do this with Brodie Croft, we can’t do this with Anthony Milford, we are going to offer Adam Reynolds a million a year for three years.’

“I’m not just saying the Broncos it could be the Cowboys because they don’t have their half position solved.

“What I’m saying is, any of those struggling clubs could be desperate in a few weeks time and then they’ll come after it.”

Reynolds is placed as one of the best playmakers off-contract this season, with Sharks star Shaun Johnson, Manly veteran Kieran Foran and Titans gun Ash Taylor all unsigned for 2022.

Brisbane youngster Tom Dearden also remains without a deal for next and has gained interest from rivals in the past.

The 19-year-old remains out-of-favour at Red Hill, with the Cowboys showing previous interest in the promising halfback.

With Jake Clifford set for the Knights at the end of the season, added to Newcastle veteran Mitchell Pearce and Penrith star Jarome Luai inking new deals, options are running out for clubs looking to bolster their halves.