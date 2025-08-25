South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Lewis Dodd could potentially be handed an NRL lifeline with two teams reportedly considering signing him for the 2026 season.

Having featured in only six NRL matches this year, with limited game time in those appearances, Dodd hasn't been able to make an impact since he arrived at the Rabbitohs and has been continually overlooked in favour of other players, including rookie Ashton Ward.

Spending the majority of his tenure in the NSW Cup, he still remains contracted until the end of 2027 on a deal of around $650,000 a season, but has been granted permission to explore his options elsewhere.

Already attracting the interest of the Catalans Dragons, All Out Rugby League reports that the Canberra Raiders and Gold Coast Titans are now showing some interest in signing him for the 2026 NRL season.

Both sides are looking to improve their halves stocks for next season as the Raiders will lose Jamal Fogarty to the Manly Sea Eagles, whilst veteran playmaker Kieran Foran will hang up the boots on his playing career at the end of 2026.

This comes after Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett told him he is free to exit the club.

It is understood that the club are set to contribute a significant amount of money to cover his contract, and his departure could see them bring in State of Origin and international forward David Fifita from the Gold Coast Titans.

“We won't always get it right. It might not even be his form; it might be his ability. You work it out,” Bennett said recently.

“He's in a tough place. The harshest thing that can happen to a player is to be told you're not in first grade when you think you should be a first-grader.

“I won't add to it. People can work it out for themselves.”