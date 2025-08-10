It is no secret that Wayne Bennett is not the biggest fan of South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Lewis Dodd.

Having been signed to the club before Bennett returned from the Dolphins, the mastermind coach had no say in his recruitment.

Dodd has struggled to make any sort of push into Bennett's side in 2025, with the coach opting for almost any other halves option before him.

This eventually led to Bennett telling Dodd he is free to leave, with hopes the club can get off his hefty paycheck.

Bennett admitted the club got it wrong, and did not shy away from criticising the young Englishman.

“We won't always get it right,” Bennett told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We move on, learn our lessons.”

When asked if the club would be moving Dodd on due to his poor form or simply his expensive price tag, Bennett gave a brutal reply.

“It might not even be his form, it might be his ability. You work it out,” he said.

He went on to imply that Dodd believes he should be a first grader, a sentiment that Bennett does not agree with.

“He's in a tough place. The harshest thing that can happen to a player is to be told you're not in first grade, when you think you should be a first-grader,” Bennett revealed.

“I won't add to it. People can work it out for themselves.”

Dodd is currently contracted to the Rabbitohs until the end of 2027, however he is unlikely to see out that deal with the club.