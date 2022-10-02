The NRL grand final is finally here, with the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels to square off for the right to be crowned champions.

The Panthers are looking to make it two premierships on the hop in what is their third straight grand final, while the men in blue and gold will look to finally end a 36-year drought between being crowned champions.

The game is scheduled to commence at 7:30pm (AEST), and you can follow live updates here on Zero Tackle.

Simply refresh the page throughout the game for all the latest below.

Live score

Match time Pre-game Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels 0 Score 0 0 Tries 0 0 Conversions 0 0 Penalty goals 0 0 1-pt field goals 0 0 2-pt field goals 0

Updates

6:40pm (AEST)

The retiring and departing players ceremony is kicking off now. The crowd looks to be somewhere near a full house already at Homebush about 50 minutes out from kick-off.

6:35pm (AEST)

The final teams for the decider have been confirmed. The Penrith Panthers have again elected to switch Mitch Kenny into the starting side with Apisai Koroisau to come off the interchange bench, while Marata Niukore starts at lock for the Parramatta Eels, with Ryan Matterson to come off the bench.

6:30pm (AEST)

Hello, good evening and welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2022 NRL grand final between the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels.