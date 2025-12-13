Four months after rejecting a transfer to the North Queensland Cowboys, Gold Coast Titans front-rower Jaimin Jolliffe has reportedly entered into talks with an NRL side over a new contract.

Reaching the 100-match milestone earlier in the year with the Titans, Jolliffe has been a solid performer for the club off the interchange bench and also in the starting front-row where he averaged around 60 minutes per match at the backend of the 2025 campaign.

Although he has been a consistent middle since his debut in 2020, his future has been uncertain for several months due to his team's ongoing struggles with the salary cap.

Recently catching the interest of the Castleford Tigers and St Helens, which saw him tipped with an exit from the NRL, The Courier Mail reports that Jolliffe's current club (Gold Coast Titans) have stepped up talks with him over a contract extension.

“Well, I'm contracted here next year,” he said in August.

“I'm here at the Titans, and that's just my focus and contract talks. When that pops up, my manager gets in touch with me, and we'll deal with that then.

“But for the next year, I'm definitely here and I'd love to stay here. I'd love to see success at this club, and I've been here a long time now, and we've got such a talented roster, but we haven't got it together.

“There's been really good teams that have had good rosters that haven't gone well, and they can turn it around.

“If we can follow some of the teams that are doing well, like your Bulldogs and stuff like that, I think we can definitely turn it around.”