Gold Coast Titans front-rower Jaimin Jolliffe has reportedly rejected a move to the North Queensland Cowboys and will instead remain put for the remainder of his contract.

Playing his 100th match in the NRL last weekend against the Penrith Panthers, Jolliffe's immediate future has been up in the air for some time due to the Titans' salary cap struggles.

However, The Courier-Mail reports that Jolliffe has turned down a move to the Cowboys, despite interest.

Starting the season off the interchange bench, the 28-year-old has since transitioned into the starting line-up and has been a consistent performer in the forward pack, averaging 97 running metres and 33 tackles per match.

Contracted for another 12 months until the end of 2026, it is understood that Titans were happy for him to leave, which would have freed up space in their salary cap.

Duo David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui take up a combined $2.2 million in the salary cap, while AJ Brimson and Moeaki Foutaika are both on big-money contracts.

“Well, I'm contracted here next year,” Jollife said last week.

“I'm here at the Titans, and that's just my focus and contract talks. When that pops up, my manager gets in touch with me, and we'll deal with that then.

“But for the next year, I'm definitely here and I'd love to stay here. I'd love to see success at this club, and I've been here a long time now, and we've got such a talented roster, but we haven't got it together.

“There's been really good teams that have had good rosters that haven't gone well, and they can turn it around.

“If we can follow some of the teams that are doing well, like your Bulldogs and stuff like that, I think we can definitely turn it around.”