Newcastle Knights head coach Adam O'Brien has addressed rumours that the club were interested in signing former winger Dominic Young from the Sydney Roosters.

Although he is contracted with the Sydney Roosters until the conclusion of the 2027 NRL season, Young has been linked with an exit from the club recently since being dropped to the NSW Cup reserve-grade competition.

Less than halfway through the four-year contract he signed with the club, The Daily Telegraph reported earlier this week that he had been granted permission to speak with rival clubs, effective immediately.

The update on Young's future at the Roosters comes after he was linked with a return to the Newcastle Knights a fortnight ago after missing the Anzac Day clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons due to his inconsistent form.

Now, Knights head coach O'Brien has addressed the links between the club and the English international winger, as his future remains in limbo and is clouded in uncertainty.

“Myself, the club, the community never wanted to lose Dom in the first place. If he wants to come home, everyone will have open arms,” O'Brien said.

“I understand at the moment he is still a Rooster. If he wants to come home, that whole stadium and town will embrace him and I know the playing group will too.

"A couple of weeks ago I wasn't thinking that we're in a position where we potentially could get him back.

“But, you know, that's the Roosters' business, that's what they do and how they do it is entirely on them.”

Although O'Brien confirmed that they would welcome him back with open arms, the coach denied that the club has directly interacted with the English international, as he is still contracted until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

“No, not since he left actually,” O'Brien added.

"Maybe at the trial game at Gosford, I said G'day, but no, I haven't had any correspondence. At the moment, as far as I know, he's still a contracted Roosters player."

While he scored 20 tries in 22 matches for the Roosters last season, he has struggled to not only replicate this year but has been inconsistent on the defensive end of the field.

The reports surrounding his future come as he has been overlooked in favour of Billy Smith, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Robert Toia to join veteran Daniel Tupou and skipper James Tedesco in the back-line.

Several youngsters, such as Ethan King, Reece Foley and Tyreece Tait, are also starting to make a name for themselves in the lower grades.