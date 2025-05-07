Rugby league is the gift that just keep on giving!
Last night, while I was recording a show, news broke that Dominic Young had been given permission to explore his options by the Roosters.
This game, which we all love, is never short on talking points.
Right away, the Roosters' fan base was split. Some couldn't believe the club was letting the try-scoring monster go, while others offered to drive him to his next club.
Attention soon turned to the potential market for the two-metre tall, 23-year-old.
12 months ago, there wasn't a club in the competition that wouldn't have been in for the speedster.
Now? Well, I still believe there is a large market, given the incredible highlight reel Young has produced.
Below are five potential destinations for Dom Young:
The obvious choice, and club quickly linked, was Young's former club, the Newcastle Knights.
Young's 2023 season was an all-timer. He and Greg Marzhew were arguably the best two-wingers in the game that season. Young crossed for 25 tries. Many of them are try-of-the-season contenders.
His move to the Roosters looked another example of the big, bad club from the big city stealing a superstar and pinching another Premiership.
Young was good in 2024 - great at times. Unfortunately, his form dropped off in 2025, but he's still only 23 years old.
Newcastle fans were quick to unite in believing that the English international should return immediately.
James Schiller has done a more than serviceable job for the Knights during his time there, but the chance to reunite Young and Marzhew would be too good to pass up.
The only potential issue is the salary cap.
We all know the Knights are welcoming Dylan Brown to the club next season on ridiculous money, while a certain headgear-wearing fullback is on a pretty penny.
I'm not sure how they get it done, but it's something they need to explore!