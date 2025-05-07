Rugby league is the gift that just keep on giving!

Last night, while I was recording a show, news broke that Dominic Young had been given permission to explore his options by the Roosters.

This game, which we all love, is never short on talking points.

Right away, the Roosters' fan base was split. Some couldn't believe the club was letting the try-scoring monster go, while others offered to drive him to his next club.

Attention soon turned to the potential market for the two-metre tall, 23-year-old.

12 months ago, there wasn't a club in the competition that wouldn't have been in for the speedster.

Now? Well, I still believe there is a large market, given the incredible highlight reel Young has produced.

Below are five potential destinations for Dom Young: