Sydney Roosters winger Dominic Young was dropped for Anzac Day, and now he could be on his way out of the club.

The winger had been set to be dropped for several weeks before Trent Robinson made the decision, but injuries and suspensions to other players kept him in the side.

But now it has emerged there could be more to his axing than just form, with Young's defence and ball handling coming under the microscope throughout the first half a dozen games of the 2025 NRL season.

News Corp is reporting that there is a chance Young heads back to the Newcastle Knights for 2026.

While there is no indiciation the Roosters are keen for Young to move on, it's understood Adam O'Brien would love for him to return to the club.

The Knights, where Young played the first 51 games of his NRL career between 2021 and 2023, were unimpressed at losing Young in the first place.

The winger has scored 68 tries in 82 games, and played 6 Tests for England since making his debut for the nation in 2022, and would be a major pick-up for the Knights, who are in the process of clearing their salary cap.

Daniel Saifiti's departure at the start of this year eased some strain, while Jayden Brailey will head to the Canberra Raiders in 2026. Jackson Hastings is also set to depart, although new reports suggest he could be heading through the exit gates immediately.

That, even with Dylan Brown's signing on a rumoured $1.4 million per year, leaves the Knights with money to spend heading into next year, and Young could well be a target.

He would, however, need permission from the Roosters to exit the club, with his contract currently scheduled to run until at least the end of 2027.

That said, the Roosters may have given an inadvertent look into their opinion on the matter when Trent Robinson revealed in the post-match press conference on Friday that he wants to 'keep building the combination' of Robert Toia and Mark Nawaqanitawase, who lined up on Young's wing.

Without permission from the tri-colours, Young would not be able to negotiate with rival clubs until at least November 1, 2026.