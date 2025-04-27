Newcastle Knights out-of-favour halfback Jackson Hastings could be heading back to the English Super League.

Hastings is yet to feature at NRL level for the Knights this year, and, off-contract at the end of the year, is destined to leave the club, whether that be sooner, or in November.

The halfback, who has fallen damagingly out of favour with Adam O'Brien, has been strongly linked to a move to Leeds recently by Love Rugby League.

While it was thought that any move likely wouldn't happen until 2026, Leeds coach Brad Arthur axed Matt Frawley from his side for the most recent game, and there is talk out of Yorkshire per the Yorkshire Evening Post that they could be prepared to let him leave immediately to a rival club.

If the former Raider and Bulldog does exit Leeds, then it would open up a roster and quota spot which crucially would allow the club to make an immediate play for Hastings.

The Knights have made no secret of the fact they are keen to sort out their salary cap sooner rather than later, and Hastings has one of the biggest deals at the club, believed to be earning around $800,000 per year despite the fact he has now been banished to reserve grade.

While Leeds do have Brodie Croft on their books, Hastings could partner the former Bronco and Storm player, or even take over a ball playing lock forward style role if he does make the move back to a competition where he became a star between 2018 and 2021 across his time with Salford and Wigan.

Originally one of the most talented juniors anywhere in the NRL, Hastings bounced through the Roosters and Sea Eagles before making his first move to England.

He returned to Australia with the Wests Tigers in 2022, but lasted just a season there before moving to Newcastle where he has been ever since.

The Knights have not publically commented on whether they'd be willing to release Hastings, but given he has been unable to get a game despite the club scoring just 72 points in 7 games, and being under the pump injury wise, it would not come as a surprise if they were happy to let him walk.