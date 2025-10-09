After missing consecutive NRL Grand Finals due to suspension, Melbourne Storm front-rower Nelson Asofa-Solomona is on the lookout for a new team after being released by the club.

Missing the 2025 NRL Grand Final due to suspension, the future of Asofa-Solomona has been clouded in uncertainty over the past few months as he has failed to live up to his $850,000 a season price tag.

Far from his dominant best over the past couple of seasons, the front-rower only played 12 matches this year and has even found himself appearing in reserve-grade at times due to being a liability on the field.

After missing back-to-back NRL Grand Finals, News Corp reports that Asofa-Solomona has now been released by the Storm after he informed teammates on Wednesday of his plans to depart the club despite being contracted for another two seasons with a mutual option for 2028.

The decision made by the New Zealand international comes after he was shopped to the New Zealand Warriors through a third-party contact, but it was subsequently knocked back by the club.

“I have been committed to the Storm since signing as a junior in 2011,” he said via the publication.

“With over 10 years now at the top-level and given all I have achieved with the club, I have chosen to step away and consider other opportunities and new challenges.

“I've loved my time in Melbourne. I'm very thankful to all the players, coaches, and staff that I had the privilege to work alongside during my time at such a prestigious club.

“I also want to give a special thank you to the greater Storm family and fans for all their love and support over the last decade”.