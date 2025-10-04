With rebel rugby competition R360 given the green light to commence in 2026, it has been widely reported that rugby league players have received official contract offers ahead of the inaugural season.\n\nIn the NRL, rival clubs can only approach players with a contract offer from November 1st of the year before their final contracted season.\n\nHowever, considering R360 is a completely different entity, they can legally approach any player in the NRL, off-contract or not.\n\nThe competition is cashed up, with various financial backers from private investors in Europe and the United States, and has reportedly secured commitments from up to ten NRL players, offering contracts that are supposedly too good to refuse.\n\nWho are the players, though?\n\nNo one knows for sure.\n\nBut, it's possible to make an educated guess, so here are the ten most likely players to have already signed for R360.\nJye Gray\n[caption id="attachment_220235" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 22: Jye Gray of the Rabbitohs runs the ball during the round 16 NRL match between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles at Accor Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. Arguably the most likely signing.

According to The Daily Telegraph, R360 have tabled a $2.4 million offer to Jye Gray to join the competition from 2026 on a three-year deal.

However, it isn't just the money that makes this deal likely.

A natural fullback, Gray is currently stuck behind Latrell Mitchell in the pecking order at the Rabbitohs, despite being one of the club's best players this season.

The consensus is clear: If Mitchell is fit, he'll play fullback.

Naturally, that would be frustrating for any player, especially when they have earned the right to the starting jersey

Gray also played rugby union during his time in high school and is still contracted until the end of the 2026 season, but with an offer that size to leave his role as merely a backup fullback, the 21-year-old will likely leave the NRL in the near future.
Nelson Asofa-Solomona
Nelson Asofa-Solomona of the Storm Nelson Asofa-Solomona is another star more than likely to join the new competition.

The ill-disciplined forward is on the outside at the Melbourne Storm, with coach Craig Bellamy leaving 'NAS' out of the grand final squad entirely, not even making the reserves.

Hence, it is widely believed that the club is looking to offload Asofa-Solomona along with his expensive contract, which is costing the club $850,000 a season, money they could use to retain other high-profile stars.

Similar to Gray, Asofa-Solomona has also played rugby union during his time in high school.

From R360's perspective, the 200 cm giant would be an attractive addition to their inaugural campaign.

If the Storm released Asofa-Solomona early, he'd face no sanctions from the NRL, which has stated that it will punish any player who breaks their contract to join the rebel competition.
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the New Zealand Warriors Already a cross-code star, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is reportedly set to defect from rugby league again.

After leaving the NRL in 2021 to chase his dream in rugby union, Tuivasa-Sheck returned to the New Zealand Warriors in 2024.

In what came as a bombshell, though, Tuivasa-Sheck's manager, Bruce Sharrock, fueled rumours earlier this year, confirming that he had discussions with R360 and that the New Zealand international is giving strong consideration to the offer.

Currently, 'RTS' is contracted until the end of the 2026 season, earning around $650,000 a year.

Yet, if the rumours are true, he stands to make almost double that, with the competition reportedly offering him a deal worth $1 million a season.

However, Tuivasa-Sheck spoke on the rumours, stating that if a deal was made, it wouldn't be for the 2026 season.

"I've been approached and I've had chats with them," Tuivasa-Sheck told the AAP.

"I'm off contract after next year, so I'm keeping my options open. It is about having a job in 2027. That's probably the appealing part."
Kalyn Ponga
Kalyn Ponga of the Knights It is about having a job in 2027. That's probably the appealing part."\nKalyn Ponga\n[caption id="attachment_35088" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 02: Kalyn Ponga of the Knights in action during the round 13 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Newcastle Knights at ANZ Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. If R360 were to sign Payne Haas, it would be a devastating loss not just for the Broncos but for the whole rugby league community, and it might just happen.

According to Code Sports, Haas held official discussions with the new competition in early September, where a $2.2 million contract was offered to him.

Considering he is only contracted until the end of the 2026 season, there would be no contractual issues if he saw out the remainder of his Broncos contract and joined R360 in 2027.

Haas' agent confirmed that the 25-year-old's priority is to remain at Red Hill, though.

"Brisbane is always going to be home for Payne," Ahmad Merhi told AAP Newswire.

"We are in dialogue with Brisbane all the time and have a good relationship with them. Payne is not going anywhere.

"We will get [an extension] done, hopefully, as soon as the season is over. Now he is just focused on the competition."

However, despite the reassuring words that all Broncos fans wanted to hear, if negotiations stall and no salary agreement is reached, things could unravel rather quickly.
Jaydn Su'A
Jaydn Su'A of the Maroons One of the NRL's best second-rowers, Jaydn Su'A, is another name that has been strongly linked to R360.

Off-contract at the end of 2026, Su'A has an option in his favour for the 2027 season, but could opt for a change of scenery or an increased paycheck once his Dragons contract ends.

Like Haas, if Su'A did choose to leave for the rebel competition in 2027, he would face no sanctions from the NRL since there would be no breaking of any contractual obligations.

The 27-year-old has previously mentioned his preference is to stay with the Dragons, but if the club continues to miss the finals, Su'A will certainly consider the idea of a code-switch.
Herbie Farnworth
Herbie Farnworth of the Dolphins For Herbie Farnworth, R360 could be too good to be true.

Off-contract at the end of 2026, the Dolphins star has been reported as both a target for the incoming Perth Bears and the new rugby competition.

The Dolphins are set on retaining him, reportedly ready to table an offer worth $1 million a year to keep him in Redcliffe.

However, R360 are set to have teams stationed at major cities around the world, including London, and for Farnworth, who was born and raised in England, the prospect of returning home might be an offer the centre can't refuse.
Zac Lomax
Zac Lomax of the Eels Zac Lomax has been at the centre of R360 speculation over the past few days after Braith Anasta claimed that Lomax is on the verge of signing for the new competition.

"I've been doing bit of digging around and talking to people, and I heard a rumour today that Zac Lomax is about to sign a deal with them (R360) and there is a big chance he's played his last game for Parramatta." Anasta said on NRL 360.

The rumours came as a huge shock to the rugby league community, with Lomax still having three years left on his deal with the Parramatta Eels.

Unlike others on this list, Lomax would have to break his Parramatta Eels contract to join R360 and would face heavy sanctions from the NRL for breaking his contract early.

At the Dally M awards last night, Lomax was rather coy over his future.

"I mean, I'm contracted at the Eels for another three years," he told reporters.

"I've loved my time there and I'm loving every second of it."

Lomax would stand to make at least double his current salary of $650,000 if he defected to the rebel rugby competition.

However, the origin winger is seemingly not one to care about the money, signing with the Eels on a deal worth $200,000 less than what the Dragons were offering per year.
Ryan Papenhuyzen
Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm Another major target for R360 is Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Interestingly, Papenhuyzen's agent, Clinton Schifcofske, is also the agent of three other major targets, Jye Gray, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Zac Lomax.

So it is no surprise that the Melbourne Storm fullback is also heavily linked with the competition and is aware of the interest in him.

"Honestly, since the middle of the year, I haven't really thought about it," he told the NewsWire.

"We spoke about that we'd look at it again in the off-season and see how serious it is.

But once it was spoken about in the media, I said 'let's just wait until the end of the year to discuss it more' because there are still things I want to achieve in this game.

We'll let that do the talking at the end of the year."

However, the Storm are likely to encounter salary cap issues with many believing they can only afford to re-sign either Papenhuyzen or captain Harry Grant beyond 2026, with the latter expected to be the more likely option.

Despite having a mutual option at the club for 2027, if the Storm cannot afford Papenhuyzen, a lucrative offer could be enough to see one of rugby league's most electrifying players leave.
Angus Crichton
Angus Crichton of the Roosters (Photo by Joshua Davis\/Zero Digital Sports)[\/caption]\n\nZac Lomax has been at the centre of R360 speculation over the past few days after Braith Anasta claimed that Lomax is on the verge of signing for the new competition.\n\n"I've been doing bit of digging around and talking to people, and I heard a rumour today that Zac Lomax is about to sign a deal with them (R360) and there is a big chance he's played his last game for Parramatta." Anasta said on NRL 360.\n\nThe rumours came as a huge shock to the rugby league community, with Lomax still having three years left on his deal with the Parramatta Eels.\n\nUnlike others on this list, Lomax would have to break his Parramatta Eels contract to join R360 and would face heavy sanctions from the NRL for breaking his contract early.\n\nAt the Dally M awards last night, Lomax was rather coy over his future.\n\n"I mean, I'm contracted at the Eels for another three years," he told reporters.\n\n"I've loved my time there and I'm loving every second of it."\n\nLomax would stand to make at least double his current salary of $650,000 if he defected to the rebel rugby competition.\n\nHowever, the origin winger is seemingly not one to care about the money, signing with the Eels on a deal worth $200,000 less than what the Dragons were offering per year.\nRyan Papenhuyzen\n[caption id="attachment_116757" align="alignnone" width="696"] MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm takes a conversion kick during the round seven NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park, on April 25, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nAnother major target for R360 is Ryan Papenhuyzen.\n\nInterestingly, Papenhuyzen's agent, Clinton Schifcofske, is also the agent of three other major targets, Jye Gray, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Zac Lomax.\n\nSo it is no surprise that the Melbourne Storm fullback is also heavily linked with the competition and is aware of the interest in him.\n\n"Honestly, since the middle of the year, I haven't really thought about it," he told the NewsWire.\n\n"We spoke about that we'd look at it again in the off-season and see how serious it is.\n\nBut once it was spoken about in the media, I said ‘let's just wait until the end of the year to discuss it more' because there are still things I want to achieve in this game.\n\nWe'll let that do the talking at the end of the year."\n\nHowever, the Storm are likely to encounter salary cap issues with many believing they can only afford to re-sign either Papenhuyzen or captain Harry Grant beyond 2026, with the latter expected to be the more likely option.\n\nDespite having a mutual option at the club for 2027, if the Storm cannot afford Papenhuyzen, a lucrative offer could be enough to see one of rugby league's most electrifying players leave.\nAngus Crichton\n[caption id="attachment_226844" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 23: Angus Crichton playing in the NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters at CommBank Stadium, on August 23, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Joshua Davis\/Zero Digital Sports)[\/caption]\n\nSydney Roosters forward Angus Chrichton has always been on rugby union's radar.\n\nRepresenting Australia in schoolboy rugby, Crichton nearly became a cross-code star after starting the 2024 season in reserve grade.\n\nHowever, David Fifita's backflip and a late-season resurgence saw Crichton earn a two-year extension, keeping him in Bondi until the end of 2026.\n\nHis contract hasn't been extended further, though, and it is reported that Chrichton would weigh up a move to rugby union if he was offered the right deal, admitting the amount of money R360 is reportedly offering is certainly interesting.\n\nI think until there is anything signed, you aren't going to see guys putting their hand up saying I'm going to go and do this, but the amount of cash they are throwing around is honestly going to [be] perking ears up," he said on Wide World of Sports.\n\nWill Chrichton be tempted by the money and his desire to return to union, or will he remain faithful to the club he's been with since 2019?