An NRL team has reportedly rejected an offer that would have seen them land New Zealand international Nelson Asofa-Solomona from the Melbourne Storm.\n\nMissing the 2025 NRL Grand Final due to suspension, the future of Asofa-Solomona has been clouded in uncertainty over the past few months as he has failed to live up to his $850,000 a season price tag.\n\nFar from his dominant best over the past couple of seasons, the front-rower only played 12 matches this year and has even found himself appearing in reserve-grade at times due to being a liability on the field.\n\nAlthough he is contracted until the end of 2027 (with a mutual option for 2028), reports have emerged that he is unlikely to be at the Storm next season and has already been offered to other teams such as the New Zealand Warriors.\n\nShopped to them at the beginning of September through a third-party contact, the Warriors have subsequently knocked it back.\n\n"I don't think Nelson will be at Melbourne next year," News Corp's Brent Read said on NRL 360.\n\n"I don't know where he'll go, I just don't think it'll be in Melbourne. I think they've been talking to him for a while about it\n\n"I know that he has been offered to the Warriors and I think they've knocked it back."\n\nAsofa-Solomona is understood to also be one of the primary targets of the rebel rugby union competition known as R360, alongside teammate Ryan Papenhuyzen.