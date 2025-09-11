The Melbourne Storm have pulled off a few major coups in recent months, re-signing the likes of Jahrome Hughes and Xavier Coates.\r\n\r\nOne man the club doesn't see in their future, apparently, is star prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who has reportedly been shopped to rival clubs, despite being under contract.\r\n\r\nOn more than $800,000 per year until the end of 2028, Sport Confidential has revealed that the Storm big man was offered to the New Zealand Warriors through a third-party contact.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_81154" align="alignnone" width="1024"] SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 19: Nelson Asofa-Solomona is seen during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nHis monster contract scared off the Warriors, however, thus ruling out a move back to New Zealand for Asofa-Solomona.\r\n\r\nPreviously linked with a move to breakaway rugby competition R360, Asofa-Solomona looks destined to depart the Storm at some point, despite his pricey and lengthy contract.\r\n\r\nThe prop has been a mainstay in the Storm's pack for 10 years, and will certainly be missed in the middle despite his somewhat unreliable discipline.\r\n\r\nThere is no word on where he will end up, but it's looking less and less likely that he remains in Melbourne for the entirety of his deal.