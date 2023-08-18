Melbourne Storm star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has reportedly suffered a knock at training and is in doubt for this weekend's QLD Cup clash.

Papenhuyzen spent more than 12 months on the sideline after having his knee cap shattered during a game against the Canberra Raiders last July.

The star fullback, who visited the United States of America for specialist treatment as part of his rehabilitation effort, eventually made it back onto the park just a fortnight ago for the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the QLD Cup.

In a 40-minute effort, he proved he had lost nothing, and then made a big statement over his ability to return to first grade and assist the Storm on a push to the finals with a starring effort last weekend for the Falcons across the full 80 minutes.

RELATED: The Papenhuyzen dilemma: How do the Storm fit star in for finals charge?

But that is now in doubt of continuing according to the NRL Physio, who said Papenhuyzen copped a knock at training and has since been on a modified training program.

Ryan Papenhuyzen copped a knock at training this week & is in some doubt for the SC Falcons on Saturday. Has been on a modified training schedule coming back from the significant knee injury, still learning what he can & can’t do. Decision on his availability to be made tomorrow — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 17, 2023

It's unclear if the knock at training was to his knee or another part of his body, but Papenhuyzen, who is still attempting to build match fitness after such a long period out of the game, will not be risked by Melbourne staff or the Falcons if there is a risk of further damage.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

The Falcons are due to play the Tweed Heads Seagulls away from home at 3 pm on Saturday in the reserve grade competition this weekend.

The news of the setback comes after coach Craig Bellamy revealed following last week's heavy first-grade win over the Canberra Raiders that Papenhuyzen's earliest return date would be a Round 26 clash against the Gold Coast Titans.

What role he plays in that game, or when he returns, remains to be seen though given the form of fill-in fullback Nick Meaney and wingers Will Warbrick and Xavier Coates.

Reimis Smith also returned last week on the wing but could move into the centres, while Justin Olam has also been recently relegated to QLD Cup with Marion Seve and Young Tonumaipea playing in the centres last weekend for the men in purple.