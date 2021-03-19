New contract details have been revealed regarding Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler’s contract extension.

It was announced yesterday that Hasler will remain at the North Beaches club for the next two seasons until the end of 2023.

NRL.com‘s Dan Walsh reports that Hasler has finals appearances incentives in his deal that will extend his coaching tenure into 2023.

It means he has a trigger clause to coach in 2023 if he makes finals in either 2021 or 2022.

Furthermore, it is understood that a fourth year could be triggered if other performance clauses are met.

Hasler on Friday said he did not expect contract negotiations to drag out as long as they did.

“When you’ve been sort of in the game this long, I thought it’d be a lot more simple than that,” he told NRL Media.

“But that’s the nature of the beast, isn’t it?

“Performance clauses [usually] refers to things like top four or top eight. That’s what I sort of read it as that.

“But it certainly wasn’t about any of that issue, it’s just, it was just what it is and it’s now been done.”