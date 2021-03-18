The Manly Sea Eagles have announced that head coach Des Hasler has extended his deal with the club for a further two seasons.

The new deal will see Hasler stay as coach of the Northern Beaches club until the end of 2023.

“Des is one of the most experienced and best credentialled coaches in the NRL and with an outstanding record of success,’’ Sea Eagles CEO Stephen Humphreys said on the club website.

“He has earned enormous respect from Sea Eagles players, Members and Corporate Partners alike.

“We are very fortunate to have Des at the Sea Eagles and are confident of, and committed to, adding to the success that has defined Manly for some 75 years.”

Hasler was also happy to have signed a new deal with Manly.

“I am very glad to have the opportunity to continue working with this high calibre group of players we have now and those who will emerge in the near future through our Pathways Program,’’ Hasler said.

“I am confident of delivering further success to the Manly Club. There is a great future ahead for the Sea Eagles.”