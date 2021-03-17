Young Sea Eagles duo Cade Cust and Morgan Harper are reportedly placed on the radar of NRL rivals this season.

The pair are currently out-of-favour at Brookvale after failing to break into Des Hasler’s 17-man side to face the Roosters, a game that saw Manly crumble in a 46-4 showing.

Harper has once again failed to make the Sea Eagles to take on South Sydney this weekend, while Cust has been promoted to the bench for Saturday’s clash.

Cust had a day out in the NSW Cup last weekend, scoring three tries and handing off another three in Blacktown’s win, sending a strong message to Hasler’s selection strategy.

Joseph Suaalii may be the headline from this NSW Cup game, but Sam Walker is the star of it. Three try-assists now from the five-eighth with 20 minutes to go. Cade Cust has two assists as well as scoring one of his own for Manly. Both will be in first-grade soon enough.#NRL — Jack Blyth (@jblesfooty224) March 14, 2021

RELATED: Sea Eagles coach set to extend Brookvale stay

A part of that strategy is looking to fill the void left by star fullback Tom Trbojevic, with Hasler opting to move centre Dylan Walker to the No.1 jumper instead of promoting Harper to his natural position.

Withy the promising pair already seen on the outside of Hasler’s plans, WWOS’ The Mole reports that NRL clubs are beginning to circle the duo.

With a limited amount of fullbacks on the market, Harper firms as a formidable option for rival clubs, while Cust could opt for more minutes elsewhere should he remain second-string to Lachlan Croker.