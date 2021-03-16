Manly are expected to sign coach Des Hasler on a new two-year deal by the end of the week.

The contract negotiations between the club and the 60-year-old coach come after a comprehensive 42-point opening round loss to the Roosters, which raised speculation around Hasler’s future.

The Sea Eagles managed just one try in the 9th minute before conceding the next eight, playing out a scoreless second half.

Manly centre Dylan Walker defended Hasler following the loss, placing blame on his teammates.

“It’s hard to take, it’s not to our standard,” Walker said.

“If I had to put it down to anything, it’s attitude. We didn’t rock up. We did for the first 10-15 minutes, we were in the game and then we let the game get away from us.

“Only us players can fix it. The coaching staff can show all the video we want, but if you’re not going to rock up on game day and show that bit of oomph about it; then it’s not going to change,”

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Hasler’s agent George Mimis denied suggestions that his client’s contract was in doubt.

“We have been in ongoing constructive, respectful and positive negotiations for some time,” Mimis said.

“The majority of the important commercial aspects were agreed upon late last year with the finer details being fleshed out since. Everything is in order and we expect that an announcement is imminent.”

Hasler is currently in the final year of a three-year deal he signed upon returning to the club in 2019 after a six-year stint at the Bulldogs.