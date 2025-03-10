Cleared to return to the NRL, axed Penrith Panthers outside back Taylan May has reportedly attracted the interest of one named Sydney club as he is likely to return to competition sooner than expected.

One of the brightest young players, the 23-year-old appeared in 30 matches for the Penrith Panthers, represented Samoa at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup and was contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season before his career came to a halt following an alleged off-field incident.

Previously stood down by the NRL due to their no-fault-stand-down-policy, May has now been cleared to return after police withdrew all domestic violence charges against him.

Pleading not guilty to the charges and always maintaining his innocence, it is understood that an AVO against the former Panther will remain in place for at least six months.

After rumours emerged that several unnamed NRL teams were closely monitoring May's situation and were considering making a play to recruit his services, The Daily Telegraph has name-dropped the Wests Tigers as one of these clubs.

“Now that there is no pending charge, he's free to play,” ARLC Chaimrna Peter V'landys told The Herald on Monday after all domestic violence charges were withdrawn against him.

“The no-fault stand down policy is always on police charge. The police charges have been dropped.

"He was stood down until the matter is concluded. It is now concluded. He's free to play.”

The interest from the Wests Tigers comes as centre Justin Olam will meet with NRL medical staff on Friday and the club may be handed salary cap dispensation if it is determined that he will be forced into medical retirement, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

If this occurs, the Tigers will have $400,000 available in their salary cap for this season and $600,000 for the 2026 NRL season.

Recently, his older brother Terrell May told Zero Tackle that he dreams about taking the NRL field with Taylan and their older brother Tyrone May, who is off-contract at the end of the season with the Hull Kingston Rovers.

"I would be lying if I said I didn't want my brothers to play with me. That's the goal," May told Zero Tackle.

"Speaking to the boys with the brothers in the team they're like it's the best feeling ever and one day I want to achieve that.

"We've played with each other only once in a knockout but I want it to happen on a big stage and hopefully that can happen one day."