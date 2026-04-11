St George Illawarra's season has taken another turn, with powerhouse centre Moses Suli adding a fractured eye socket to the club's growing injury ledger.

Suli copped the blow during Friday night's 28-18 defeat the hands of the Sea Eagles.

CODE Sports have revealed that the hard running centre is set to visit a specialist next week, with the severity of the fracture set to dictate his immediate future.

Should the damage prove relatively minor, a return to the selection mix remains on the table.

With the clock ticking, coach Shane Flanagan has a handful of contingency plans at his disposal.

Mat Feagai and Hayden Buchanan loom as the obvious like-for-like replacements, although Buchanan is still going through the concussion protocols after suffering a head knock in the Dragons' round 4 clash against the Gold Coast Titans.