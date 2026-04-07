The St George Illawarra Dragons have provided a key update on their co-skipper Clint Gutherson ahead of their important clash against Manly in Wollongong.

The veteran has sustained a Grade 2 hamstring strain which occurred in the late stages of their loss to the Cowboys in Kogarah last week.

The club is hopeful he will only miss four weeks, with one of those weeks being a bye.

Dragons high performance manager Daniel Lawson gave the following update on the fullback's injury.

“Scans showed that Clint suffered a Grade 2 strain late in Saturday's game,” Lawson said.

“He will attack his rehab with his trademark professionalism, and we are hopeful to have him back on the field after our bye in Round 9.”

It has seen Shane Flanagan recall Tyrell Sloan to fill the fullback void this weekend as they face an uphill battle to keep their season on track after slumping to a zero and five start.

Hayden Buchanan is also an omission from this weekend's clash after suffering a head knock last week, which places him in concussion protocols until he is deemed fit to return.