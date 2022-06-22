Round 15 played host to a Thursday night shocker, a Friday evening thriller and a Sunday afternoon comeback that had to be seen to be believed.

As we head into the rep round, we look upon yet another brilliant weekend of rugby league. Where did your team land on our Power Rankings after Round 15?

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

With all but one of their run-on 13 playing rep footy this weekend, the Panthers could have been forgiven for having one eye in the future. Safe to say they did not.

The ruthless Panthers ran up 40 points against the hapless Warriors in Redcliffe. All of the Panthers stars featured as you'd expect, although right now they have about 15 said stars.

Penrith are in a different class to every other side right now. It's scary to think how good this side may be once the distraction of rep footy is behind them.

2. North Queensland Cowboys (2)

The Cowboys have enjoyed some impressive wins in 2022 but Friday evening's comeback victory over Manly may top them all.

A difficult Brookvale trip was made all the more difficult by an injury to Reuben Cotter suffered in the warm up. This Cowboys side is made of something different though and this wouldn't faze them.

Valentine Holmes was spectacular on the night and ultimately raced away to score the match winner a few minutes from time. If you haven't seen the last ten minutes of this match, unless you're a Sea Eagle fan, make sure to seek it out!

3. Melbourne Storm (4)

The Storm were able to end Brisbane's incredible winning streak on Friday night and did so in style. Jahrome Hughes continues to push Nathan Cleary as the game's top halfback.

Nick Meaney is a completely different player since donning the purple of the Storm. Dean Ieremia continues his rapid growth and crossed for a double.

With Ryan Papenhuyzen back on deck post rep round, this Storm side is set to go on a run. I maintain Cam Munster is the game's best, especially on the big occasions.

4. Brisbane Broncos (3)

Brisbane may have lost in their contest with the Storm on Friday night but they lost nothing in terms of admirers. They pushed the home side all the way despite a horrible injury toll.

Corey Oates did everything he could to press his Origin claims with an early double while his wing partner Selwyn Cobbo also crossed for yet another try.

Patrick Carrigan is right on par with Payne Haas heading into Origin two. Both are in blistering form for the Broncos and are leading the way.

5. Cronulla Sharks (5)

I mentioned last week that "a win was a win" for the Sharks. Copy and paste the same statement here. This was the very definition of winning ugly.

The Sharks, through the supremely in form Matt Moylan, started well and looked well on track for a big win but they fell away. Their lack of discipline is absolutely killing this side.

Sione Katoa pulls one try clear or wing partner Ronaldo Mulitalo in the try scoring race between the two. Royce Hunt had the best game of his career.

6. Parramatta Eels (7)

The Eels put a shock loss last week behind them with a brilliant 26-16 win over the Roosters. They scored five tries in the opening half including some highlight reel four pointers.

Dylan Brown is roaring into his first Kiwi appearance on the back of career best form. Maika Sivo scored on his return to Commbank. I love that Sivo chant!

This Eels side is so hard to sum up. One week they're beating Penrith, Melbourne and the Roosters yet the next they're getting thumped by the Dogs. The rep break came at the perfect time.

7. Sydney Roosters (6)

I have a feeling that this is the Roosters for 2022. Very good but just below the top sides. They started well but couldn't match pace with the Eels on the night.

Joseph Suaalii, I know I mention him every week, continues to get better and better. He crossed for another two tries here. His future is massive.

There was a fair but to like here but ultimately conceding five tries in a half of football is not what the Roosters are about.

8. Canberra Raiders (9)

The Raiders were just minutes away from yet another infamous fade out when Hudson Young scored one of the all time great solo tries with a beautiful grubber for himself.

Canberra were able to run down the Knights sans Jack Wighton who missed out through Covid. That said, they left it really late against a side who won't feature in the Finals.

Joseph Tapine continues to deliver. Another 200+ metre effort against a formidable pack. If he isn't the game's top prop right now he is very close.

9. St George Illawarra Dragons (11)

This was the performance fans of the Red V have been hoping for. The Dragons absolutely blew the Bunnies off the park in that opening half hour.

De Belin was good, Lomax was great, Hunt was unstoppable. Blake Lawrie had his best game in first grade with a huge 206 metres.

The Dragons ensured their fans were able to celebrate in the Gong in a big way on Andrew McCullough's 300th game. What a performance!

10. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

Manly, for 70 minutes looked on track to end the Cowboys winning streak and themselves return to the top eight. Then it all fell apart.

They would concede three tries in four minutes, including a length of the field try to Val Holmes, to surrender a game they simply could not lose.

Prior to the capitulation though Lachlan Croker was the best player on the park while Reuben Garrick had yet another blinder. The one that got away.

11. South Sydney Rabbitohs (10)

That opening half an hour on Thursday night is exactly what the 2022 Bunnies deserved and I dare suggest needed. They found themselves 32-0 down to a side on the fringe of the eight.

What this side have produced this year is simply not up to scratch, let alone for a club coming off a Grand Final they were one pass from winning.

I spoke to Souths fans during and after the game. They are at a complete loss. Cook and Murray crossed late but this was a horror show for the red and green.

12. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (12)

Two in a row for the Doggies! I honestly can't remember the last time the Dogs won two straight games, let alone in highlight reel circumstances.

Aaron Schoupp is fast becoming an absolute monster out wide. He ran for a touch under 300 metres and dominated all before him. Jake Averillo, since moving to fullback, is reaching his promise also.

The Dogs have become the entertainers of the competition across the past fortnight. Matt Burton has earned his Origin call up in a big way.

13. Newcastle Knights (13)

The Knights were a matter of minutes away from recording a much needed win. On the back of a masterclass by the obviously sick Kalyn Ponga, Newcastle deserved the competition points.

David Klemmer's continued omission from the Origin set up is curious to say the least. A few errors aside, he was been Newcastle's best forward all season.

Hudson Young's solo brilliance was ultimately the difference here but this should provide something for Adam O'Brien to build upon.

14. Wests Tigers (14)

I don't care what the NRL ladder nor these rankings say; the Tigers are the worst team in the NRL. On and off the field. I'm trying to be positive this week but this is not possible.

David Nofoaluma scored a miracle try and looked to have put the Tigers right in this game early on but from there it was all Dogs.

Luke Brooks is often made the scapegoat, and for good reason. With Adam Doueihi back in the ranks it is finally time to move on from Brooks.

15. New Zealand Warriors (15)

This past week was all about damage limitation for the homesick Warriors but they failed in that task. A late consolation was all she wrote for the Warriors in the 40-6 loss.

Truthfully the Warriors were always on a hiding to nothing here so it was all about getting through and returning home.

The scenes following Ronald Volkman's running out on debut were incredible and the greatest thing about our game. He and Reece Walsh could, hopefully, be part of the Warrior's spine for the next decade.

16. Gold Coast Titans (16)

I'm trying to stay positive this week, even when discussing the last placed Titans. There was fight, genuine fight here against the Sharks.

At 10-0 down this looked a long, painful afternoon for the Gold Coast but they fought back and at times were the better side. Unfortunately they just couldn't match the Sharks late on.

AJ Brimson had his best game all season while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Beau Fermor both had huge games in terms of run metres. A win may not be far off.