Rosters forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves looks to have instigated a fiery exchange of words with former teammate and Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell following Friday night's events.

Mitchell has since accepted a six-game ban for his high hit on Chooks centre Joseph Manu, who's season is also over after suffering a fractured cheekbone.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Mitchell attempted to check in on his close mate Manu after the 54-12 win, heading toward the Roosters tunnel minutes after the match.

JWH of all people 😂😂😂 give me a break https://t.co/HctM5E3ehZ — Julian Vella (@vella_jay) August 29, 2021

However, in footage caught by Channel Nine, Mitchell is seen to turn around after reportedly receiving abuse from the Tri-colours' camp

It is understood that Waerea-Hargreaves' words were what left Mitchell irritated, quickly turning his back on his former Roosters teammate before eventually returning further choice words for the Roosters forward.

Waerea-hargreaves did not feature in Friday's match at Suncorp Stadium due to "a minor knee complaint", being cut from Trent Robinson's 19-man side on Thursday night.

Mitchell is understood to have reached out to Manu since the incident.

The superstar fullback's absence is set to see rookie speedster Blake Taafe take over the No.1 duties at Redfern for the remainder of the year, with the Bunnies not opting to experiment with veterans Cody Walker, Alex Johnston or Benji Marshall in a squad reshuffle.