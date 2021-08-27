The Sydney Roosters have moved to clarify Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ situation after he was cut from their clash this evening with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It was a major surprise for Roosters’ fans to see the veteran prop, who has been one of their best this season, cut from the squad as it was reduced from 21 to 19.

In an official statement on the squad being trimmed, the Roosters said he had a minor knee complaint and should be back in the final round of the regular season.

“Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been omitted from the side with a minor knee complaint and is expected to be available for selection in Round 25,” the statement read.

The knee complaint is likely to have come as a result of what looked like a serious injury during last week’s victory over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Waerea-Hargreaves got bent awkwardly in a tackle into a shape the human body isn’t supposed to go. Despite looking in serious pain as it happened, the prop managed to get up and complete the game.

Missing this evening’s clash with South Sydney is yet another hit to the Roosters, who also lost Dale Copley and Nat Butcher last week. They join an extended casualty ward including the now-retired Brett Morris, the suspended Angus Crichton, and the injured Matt Ikuvalu, Billy Smith, Josh Morris, Adam Keighran and Joseph Sualii.

Fletcher Baker will come into the starting side for the Roosters to take Waerea-Hargreaves spot, with Tuku Hau Tapuha joining an already incredibly inexperienced bench featuring Ben Marschke, Naufahu Whyte and Ben Thomas.

The Roosters could only name 20 players on Tuesday afternoon, and are now down to a bare minimum 19 fit players, with Daniel Suluka-Fifita and Moala Graham-Taufa left in the squad, but unlikely to play.

The tri-colours are also still swearing on Siosiua Taukeiaho passing a HIA test to take his place against the Rabbitohs.

The Roosters will face the Rabbitohs at 7:55pm this evening with final teams to be confirmed an hour before kick-off.