The first try of the 2026 State of Origin series is in the books, with Robert Toia crossing for the Queensland Maroons off a classy grubber kick from debutant Sam Walker.

Following a Stephen Crichton knock-on, the Maroons have capitalised early.

Walker, noticing that Hudson Young was out of position, put a kick behind the defensive line in the ninth minute of the match. Walker then converted the try for a 6-0 lead for the Maroons.

It is a perfect start for Billy Slater and the Sunshine State's quest to keep the Origin shield up north.

MATCH IN PROGRESS Accor Stadium NSW 22 80:00 20 QLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Click here to access detailed live scores and statistics in our match centre