The South Sydney Rabbitohs will not be challenging Latrell Mitchell's grade two reckless high tackle charge, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The club's decision will mean the superstar fullback will miss the remainder of the 2021 season, facing six weeks on the sidelines.

The Rabbitohs and Mitchell would have risked a nine-game ban should they have failed in a challenge, a suspension that would have extended into the opening month of next season.

Mitchell was handed the lengthy ban after a high hit on Roosters gun Joey Manu which left the Chooks centre with a fractured cheekbone.

Four prior offences meant that the suspension was inflated between six and nine weeks, depending on whether Mitchell opted for an early guilty plea.

The Bunnies are understood to have doubted the chance of a challenge going in their favour, instead putting an end to Mitchell's season.

According to The Herald, Souths will not look to experiment with either Cody Walker, Alex Johnston or Benji Marshall at fullback, with youngster Blake Taafe tipped to be handed the No.1 jumper in Mitchell's absence.

The Rabbitohs have also accepted Liam Knight's two-game ban for a dangerous contact charge involving Roosters forward Siosiua Taukeiaho.