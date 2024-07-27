The left edge of the Cronulla Sharks proved too much to handle for the Cowboys as they opened their 2024 NRLW campaign in prime form.

Entering the match, all eyes were on the Cowboys left edge due to the arrival of last year's Dally M Winger of the Year, Jakiya Whitfeld, from the Wests Tigers. However, as they struggled to get going, it was the opposite for the home team.

The combination of Emma Tonegato, Tiana Penitani, and Cassie Stapes produced 14 points in the opening half, creating a barrier between them and their opponents.

Never looking like they were going to lose, the victory cements them as a genuine contender for the premierships along with the Roosters and Knights.

Coming off a Women's State of Origin loss with the NSW Sky Blues, centre Tiana Penitani opened the scoring in a mistake-riddled match due to the rainy and wet conditions at Shark Park.

One of the veterans of the side, the skipper has been one of the consistent performers in the NRLW competition after transitioning from Rugby Sevens.

It also provided insight into what to expect from the cross-code player, as many, like the Levi sisters - Maddie and Teagan - are likely to find themselves in the NRLW competition after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Winger Cassie Staples would grab a double heading into the break, with both coming off set plays from the scrum, as the Cowboys had no answer for the magical footwork and skill of five-eighth Emma Tonegato.

Although the second half produced no points, the two teams seemed to make fewer mistakes, with the game being controlled in the middle of the field.

As the Sharks celebrate their perfect start to the season, the Cowboys will be attempting to improve on their mistakes for next week.

Throughout the match, they failed to handle the ball properly on the first tackle too many times and gave it right back to their opposition.

Even when they were gifted great attacking opportunities near the Sharks' try-line, they failed to replicate them on the scoreboard, with the Sharks producing multiple try-savers with their influential goal-line defence.

The best came from Cassie Staples who was able to produce a remarkable one-on-one tackle less than five metres out from the goal-line.

Facing the St George Illawarra Dragons next week, they will have to do it without front-rower Makenzie Weale who failed her HIA and will automatically be ruled out due to mandatory concussion protocols.