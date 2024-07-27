Kingston Leuluai, the son of former NRL prop Kylie Leuluai has signed with a Super League team as he continues his family's legacy in the sport of rugby league.

Before retiring as a player, Kylie Leuluai played eight seasons in the NRL with the Balmain Tigers, Wests Tigers, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and Manly Sea Eagles until he decided to move overseas to play in the Super League.

There, the five-time Samoan international played 258 matches for the Leeds Rhinos between 2007 and 2015 before deciding to hang up the boots.

While Kylie is far from his playing days, his son Kingston has signed his first professional rugby league contract, which will see him join the Warrington Wolves.

“He never allows a post about himself but this time we're not listening," Kylie's wife shared on Facebook.

"Middle son deserves to be celebrated.

"He started with Rugby League then experimented with other sports but he's come full circle and we couldn't be more proud of our Kingy. Scholarship signed @WarringtonRLFC.”

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time one of Kylie's sons has made the sports news. His other son Marley Leuluai currently plays soccer for Burnley FC in the Premier League.

A defender by trade, Marley has represented the Under-17s New Zealand national team at the FIFA Under-17s World Cup in 2023 and has been a member of Burnley's Academy for some time.