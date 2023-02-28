We've finally reached the first Team List Tuesday of 2023, and while many months-long conundrums have been answered, a stack of questions have been raised as coaches announce their best 17 for the opening round.

The Dragons have the bye, while the other 16 NRL clubs have dropped their maiden squads for the regular season, and there's a stack of talking points amongst the clubs.

Here are the biggest ones raised following the announcements.

Parramatta unveil supersized bench

The Parramatta Eels have gone risky with their bench selection, playing four big forwards in Jirah Momoisea, Jack Murchie, Makahesi Makatoa and Wiremu Greig, leaving grand final try-scorer Jakob Arthur languishing in the reserves.

Josh Hodgson will have no back-up hooker, and coming off an ACL injury, 80 minutes is a big ask, as is no backline coverage with injury clouds above three of their backs.

Matt Doorey and Bryce Cartwright have been named to start at lock despite ankle and jaw issues respectively, while Maika Sivo (knee), Waqa Blake (arm) and Bailey Simonsson (shoulder) all missed the trial games.

If one of their backs do go down, it'll like be Murchie that slots into centre and shuffles the back five, while a halves injury would force Cartwright into a play-making role.

It's hard not to see Arthur being included late into this side, especially with the big engines of starting props Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Greg Marzhew misses out as Kurt Mann wins the lock spot

In a massive shock for Newcastle Knights fans, Greg Marzhew has missed out on selection in the 22-man squad, with Hymel Hunt the preferred option on the wing for Newcastle's season opener across the ditch.

The former Titan produced a mixed bag in the trials, tying some hard-running line breaks and strong carries with defensive lapses and errors, opening the door for Hunt to rejoin the side after a singular NRL game last year.

Adam O'Brien has also surprised a few with his forward pack, naming Kurt Mann as a starting lock over recruit Adam Elliott, who missed both trials with hip and ankle injuries. O'Brien could just be easing Elliot into the side, but it takes a lot from their back-row.

Phoenix Crossland has won the utility role over Tyson Gamble, which also raises eyebrows after some questionable form from the former. Gamble is an out-and-out competitor with a Josh Reynolds-esque mindset.

It's certainly not what Newcastle fans were expecting.

Turbo cleared for takeoff as Dogs debutants set to run rampant

Manly fans can stop praying now, Tom Trbojevic has been named for the club's season opener. It's a massive boost for the Sea Eagles after the fullback reinsured his hamstring in December yet again and was sent to Philadelphia in a bid to heal it.

While the Sea Eagles will welcome the experience, it's the exact opposite for Canterbury as they unveil three NRL debutants in Paul Alamoti, Jacob Preston and prop Jayden Tanner, while one-game rookie Franklin Pele bags a bench spot.

The club is incredibly short on depth in the middle after losing Luke Thompson on top of Tevita Pangai Junior, Chris Patolo and Sam Hughes, leaving Fa'amanu Brown to start at lock in another questionable move.

Usually splitting his time between the halves and hooker, it's a big ask for the Samoan utility to line up in the middle as a forward, but how many other options do they really have?

Jackson Topine and Andrew Davey are both in the reserves and capable in the middle-third, and could sneak into this side closer to kick-off.

Sebastian Kris and Danny Levi form shaky Canberra spine

After losing Xavier Savage to a jaw injury in the trials, Sebastian Kris has won out in the race for a fullback role after spending limited minutes there in their second trial match against the Wests Tigers.

Jordan Rapana has been the natural choice in years gone by, but even he admits his legs are a little old for the role now, opening the door for Harley Smith-Shields to play his first NRL game in 18 months at left centre.

Meanwhile, the three-way race for the hooker and utility role has resulted in Danny Levi returning from the Super League as a starting hooker, and it could backfire big time for Canberra.

Carrying Tom Starling in the No. 14 jersey and starting Jack Wighton and Jamal Fogarty, it's a very 'run first, pass second' spine, which can produce rocks and diamonds with their attacking game.

Josh Hodgson was the hand that steadied the ship in recent years, but following his departure, there isn't really anyone to make the team slow down in attack. It'll either create stellar off-the-cuff tries, or some basic handling errors.

Nicho-less Sharks suffer double injury blow

The Cronulla Sharks will kickstart their season minus Dally M medallist Nicho Hynes, whose calf complaint has seen Braydon Trindall elevated into a starting role alongside Matt Moylan in the halves.

Hynes is a monumental blow for the side looking to avenge their semi-final drubbing at the hands of South Sydney, especially after they beat the Rabbitohs in the Shire last year - thanks to a Nicho field-goal in golden point.

He isn't the only Shark missing time after prop Royce Hunt was ruled out. Whilst not a big name like Hynes, Hunt's impact was undeniable last season and is a massive kick in the guts for the Sharks in arguably the match of the round.

Jack Williams takes his bench spot, and while he runs hard and makes his tackles, his handling issues have cost Cronulla on numerous occasions. In a match where possession is going to be one of the biggest factors, it's a harsh blow.

Sydney Roosters sidelined in match against Dolphins' debut team

The Sydney Roosters, whilst still short-priced favourites to beat the Dolphins in the latter's maiden NRL match, they'll be doing so without a lot of troops.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been scratched with a back issue while Joseph Manu has failed to overcome a nasty facial fracture suffered last month in Queenstown.

Joseph Suaali'i and Corey Allan are an interesting new centre pairing while Jaxson Paulo wins the right wing spot, and in short, the club can't trade for Dominic Young quick enough.

Their backline is thin, however they do get a boost in Luke Keary, who copped a head knock at training and was in some doubt.

Angus Crichton is on personal leave and Sitili Tupouniua is still recovering from his ACL injury, leaving the Butcher brothers in Nat and Egan starting on the edges.

They've definitely got enough firepower to overcome a Dolphins' outfit with two debutants in the spine in five-eighth Isaiya Katoa and bench utility Kurt Donoghoe. Tesi Niu and Jamayne Isaako are a lacklustre wing pairing, it could be points galore for the Chooks.

Cellar-dwellers unveil new-look squads

Two bottom four clubs of 2022, there's so much hope on the horizon for both of these outfits this season after strong recruit drives and some solid rookies, but who is shaping up the best?

The Wests Tigers are missing John Bateman but finally welcome recruits Charlie Staines, David Klemmer, Apisai Koroisau and Isaiah Papali'i into the side, while young guns Tommy Talau and Shawn Blore play their first games since 2021.

Kieran Foran will steady the ship in a new halves combination with Tanah Boyd as the Gold Coast Titans ring in five club debutants, including rookie Alofiana Khan-Pereira, who bagged six tries in two trial games.

Both can score points, but which of these sides can stop them? This will be a massive indicator of where both teams lie in 2023.