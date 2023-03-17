The Melbourne Storm have scrapped plans to start Tyran Wishart at five-eighth again, instead opting to throw uncapped half Jonah Pezet into the starting side for his NRL debut.

Wishart started in the No. 6 last week against Canterbury but was little more than a passenger in Melbourne's heavy 26-12 loss, causing Craig Bellamy to throw the rookie, Pezet, on the bench.

But he won't be starting from the pine.

Fill-in half Wishart has only started two NRL games out of his 17 career appearances - a 32-6 loss to Penrith during Magic Round last year, and last week's loss to the Bulldogs.

Pezet is still raw at just 20-years-old, however after shining in the Under 20s State of Origin last year for NSW, the halfback has well and truly shown he's ready to take the next step.

The young gun had four try-assists that night, announcing himself to rugby league fans in the process. Born in Gosford, the Storm pinched Pezet from the Newcastle Knights' junior system ahead of the 2020 season, and have been planning his debut for years now.

He and Wishart re-signed with Melbourne together late last year, announcing in December that the duo would remain with the club through to the end of 2025.

The 20-year-old is managed by Braith Anasta, who also possesses halves Cameron Munster and Lachlan Ilias in his stable.

For the absolute sicko Storm fans, Jonah Pezet - the child that is definitely bailing you out of this current injury crisis - has been on for about a minute playing dummy half and the Tigers have already scored pic.twitter.com/fbcTDIlREK — Liam (@pythagoNRL) July 31, 2022

While Wishart remains named in the starting line-up following the 24-hour team cull to 19 men, The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Pezet will be elevated before kick-off into the starting side, with Wishart dropping to bench utility.

The club has named injured quartet Justin Olam, Tariq Sims, Tui Kamikamica and Xavier Coates to return, with all four surviving the cut, and are now set to face the Gold Coast Titans after what would've been a gruelling week at training under Craig Bellamy.