The Gold Coast Titans are pushing to secure the future of match-winner Zane Harrison.

After dominating the schoolboy ranks and winning the 2024 Peter Sterling Medal, the Palm Beach Currumbin prodigy has been offered a three-year contract extension to keep the playmaker at the club, according to The Courier Mail.

Harrison kicked a clutch, 18 metre field goal with less than 20 seconds remaining to upset the Penrith Panthers in Round 16.

Contract talks are currently ongoing between Harrison and the Titans, with the three-year offer reflecting the confidence in the Tweed Heads-born playmaker as a cornerstone of their plans going forward.

Currently, Harrison is under contract with the club until the end of 2027, meaning that from November 1, he could talk to rival clubs.

With the three-year deal, the Titans avoid seeing their halfback being offered deals from rival clubs and keep him until the end of the 2030 season.

The Titans are keen to build stability around a player who has proven his worth at the NRL level.

Zane Harrison will have a competitive matchup against Lachlan Galvin as the Titans face the Bulldogs on Friday night.