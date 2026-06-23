Former NRL forward Nathan Cayless is set to land the Hull KR head coaching gig for 2027.

The 48-year-old will succeed Willie Peters as he departs England at the end of this year to focus on the maiden introduction of the PNG Chiefs into the NRL competition.

Cayless, who has coached the Parramatta Eels NSW Cup side since the end of 2022, will sign a three-year contract with the Robins, according to fresh reports from Love Rugby League.

The former Eels legend captained his New Zealand Kiwis side to a World Cup victory in 2008, while also playing 39 tests in black and white.

Cayless also played his entire career in the blue and gold, marking 259 games in the NRL exclusively for his beloved Eels outfit, while also being the youngest captain ever at age 21.

The Eels, led by Cayless, were a whisker away from winning the 2009 NRL title, one year before his retirement.

Four assistant coaching roles since his playing retirement, Cayless is ready for the step-up to coaching a first-grade outfit.

He was floated around as a potential option for the Manly Sea Eagles before Kieran Foran was appointed as the long-term option.

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Cayless will link up with Peta Hiku, the former Kiwi representative who spent time with him closely in Test camps.

The former Eels captain has spent time with the Kiwis, Sydney Roosters, and Wests Tigers, along with experience with the Parramatta-based outfit.