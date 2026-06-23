The NRL has been handed the authority to determine whether a club's home grounds are suitable to host finals football.

It is a move that has raised serious concerns at several clubs.

According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, the code now holds the power to assess and override a club's home ground for finals matches, a significant shift with major implications for teams whose stadiums may not meet the NRL's criteria.

"For all NRL finals matches ARLC reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to determine venues considered most suitable to host NRL and NRLW Final Series matches," the NRL wrote to the clubs before the start of the season.

The Sea Eagles fear they could be stripped of their right to begin their finals campaign at 4 Pines Park at Brookvale, while the Sharks face the prospect of being moved away from their spiritual home at Ocean Protect Stadium.

For both clubs, the stakes are enormous as home ground advantage in finals football is not merely symbolic.

Cronulla's concern is backed by hard numbers.

The Sharks have won 21 of their 27 home matches since 2024, a winning percentage of 77.8%.

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Manly's winning record is similarly strong at their venue, with the Sea Eagles claiming 20 wins from 29 home games over the same period at 69%.

Motivation for the NRL is simple. The governing body runs the finals series and pockets the gate takings, meaning larger stadiums translate directly into greater revenue.

When the Sharks have played in the finals, they have played at bigger venues like Allianz Stadium.

They have played at the venue in the finals four times, with the most recent against the North Queensland Cowboys in 2024 at Allianz Stadium in the semi-finals.

Clubs like the Storm, Cowboys, Knights and the Roosters, are expected to retain the right to host finals at their regular venues without issue.