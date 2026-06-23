Will Laurie Daley's future as coach of New South Wales still come into question if the Blues manage to claim the series decider in Queensland next month?

For 'Fair or Foul?' on the Loose Carry NRL Podcast, the team discussed whether Daley should be renewed as NSW coach, win or lose.

Analyst Darren Parkin is of the view that a Game 3 win for Daley would require 'substantial changes' to be made tactically, and therefore see the Blues coach 'pass the audition'.

"I think if he wins the series, he saves his job," Parkin said on this week's episode.

"It would take a really significant turnaround to do so tactically. First game they were getting outplayed, there was a momentum swing in the second game - Queensland were ruthless again.

"If they can go to Brisbane and win the series, then they're going to have to have pulled all the right levers. The question around (Daley) has been 'Is he too slow to react? Does he have too much faith in certain structures and certain individuals?'

"I think the only way they win is if that changes substantially. And if that changes substantially, then he's passed the audition."

The Loose Carry team also discuss Gold Coast's shock win over Penrith, the premiership prospects for both The Dolphins and the Storm, and take a look at where State of Origin Game 2 was won and lost.