The Gold Coast Titans have announced the extension of Kurtis Morrin, keeping him in south-east Queensland until 2029.

Morrin has benefited massively from the changes to the rule system, with nimble, agile forwards being more valuable in the contest.

The 26-year-old is a valued member of the Titans' engine room through his tough carries, slick ball-playing and high-octane intensity.

Morrin says he is proud to remain a Titan, as the squad continues to build towards a successful future.

"From the moment I arrived, I've loved being part of this group," he said in a Titans statement.

"We're building something special here with all the emerging talent we've got coming through, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be part of that journey.

"I've loved improving my game under Josh and all the coaching staff, and want to contribute with whatever role I can to bring success to this club and community.

"I see a bright future here at the Titans, and to be locked in until the end of 2029 is exciting for me and my family. I'm looking forward to what we can achieve together."

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Titans coach Josh Hannay was thrilled Morrin agreed to terms.

"It comes as no surprise to me how well Kurtis is playing for us. He was a fan favourite when he was at the Bulldogs, and he's quickly earned the admiration by our Titans members and fans for the way he plays," the Titans coach said.

"He brings great energy every day, competes hard in everything he does, never gives up and is the type of player teammates love playing alongside.

"What stands out most about Kurtis is his willingness to do whatever is required for the team.

"Whether it's his work in the middle, his effort areas or the standards he helps drive around the group, he consistently puts the team first.

"He typifies what we're trying to become here at the Titans."

The Titans will be hoping to celebrate Morrin's extension with a win when they host the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on Friday.