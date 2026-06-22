The Perth Bears have confirmed the signing of Mavrik Geyer, the son of Western Reds legend Mark, instilling cultural significance to the club on the West Coast.

Between 1995 and 1996, Geyer played 33 first-grade games for the Reds before the club folded due to financial strain amid the Super League war.

The son of the iconic 90s legend, Mavrik, was a member of the Penrith Panthers 2024 premiership-winning squad and will be looking to keep his family's historical ties strong in Western Australia.

He will etch his own name in NRL folklore by joining the inaugural squad before they enter the competition next year.

"It's a pretty special moment for our family to have the chance to represent the Bears in their first season," Mavrik said in a Bears statement.

"Dad loved his time in Perth, and I feel privileged to have the opportunity to represent the proud people of Western Australia.

"I know how passionate they are about their sport, and I can't wait to run onto HBF Park next season."

Geyer has played 16 NRL games across the Panthers and the Wests Tigers since 2024, and will be looking to cement a starting spot in the Bears' engine room to kick-start his career.

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Bears coach Mal Meninga was thrilled that Geyer agreed to terms, commending his versatility in the forward pack, which will be valuable when they start their campaign.

"Mav works very hard in both attack and defence, and I'm excited to see what he can bring to our squad for next season," Meninga said.

"He is effective in the middle and on the edge. He will make an immediate impact in our footy team.

"It's a pretty special moment for Mav and his family, and I'm delighted to welcome them all back to Western Australia."

The Bears will officially launch their season in November this year, when the squad commences preseason training in Western Australia.