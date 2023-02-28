The Melbourne Storm are set to release a documentary this weekend over the recovery of Ryan Papenhuyzen's shattered kneecap, including his time in Philadelphia.

The Storm fullback shattered his patella into 10 pieces after a knee-on-knee collision in a match against the Raiders last season, ending his season prematurely, and delaying his start to this year's campaign.

The injury is proving to be a tricky one for Papenhuyzen to manage, initially believed to be back for the season opener against Parramatta before an update pencilled him in for Round 6-8, though even he thought that was wishful thinking.

“Something came out the other week that I'd be back around Rounds 6-8, that's a little bit ambitious at the moment… it's a slow process,” he said on Triple M's Rush Hour.

The Melbourne Storm sent him to Philadelphia, following in Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic's footsteps, to work with conditioning specialist Bill Knowles, a large aspect in the upcoming documentary.

Titled 'In Due Time', the documentary follows Papenhuyzen through his recovery stemming back to July last year.

It's at least the third documentary to air in the opening months of this season, with the Penrith Panthers releasing 'All the Way' last weekend, footage regarding their title defence, while the Dolphins will release 'Dawn of the Dolphins' next week.

The documentary will include personal interviews with both Papenhuyzen and Knowles, and track not just Ryan's physical recovery and training, but the mental aspect as well.

The documentary will air on 2.30pm on Sunday on Fox League, Kayo and Melbourne Storm's social channels, just days after their season opener against the Parramatta Eels.