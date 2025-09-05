The Melbourne Storm have confirmed that star duo Jahrome Hughes and Ryan Papenhuyzen both sustained injuries during last night's match against the Brisbane Broncos and have provided an update.

Less than 30 minutes into his return to the field from injury, Hughes suffered another setback on the eve of the 2025 NRL Finals.

Leaving the field clutching his wrist, Hughes' season could potentially come to a close in what would be a significant blow to the Storm, who are aiming to go one better this season.

The club has confirmed that he has suffered a fractured forearm after exiting the field in discomfort in the middle of the opening half and will undergo scans later today.

This comes after he sustained a dislocated shoulder over a month ago against the Sydney Roosters.

“I'm not quite sure if it's his wrist or just halfway up the forearm, but I think it's a break without a doubt," Storm coach Craig Bellamy said post-match.

“He's in plaster already. That wasn't a great idea to put him back in this week, but anyway.

“I'd imagine it's season over. I can't answer that question directly, but I'd imagine it would be.”

Set to be without the 2024 Dally M Medal winner for the remainder of the season, the club has also confirmed that fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen will be unavailable for next week's match against the Canterbury Bulldogs due to the NRL's mandatory stand-down concussion protocols.

This comes as New Zealand international Nelson Asofa-Solomona has been handed a three-match suspension by the match review committee (MRC).

Sent to the sin-bin last night against the Brisbane Broncos, Asofa-Solomona has been hit with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle charge on Ben Talty by the MRC and is facing a three-match suspension with an early guilty plea.

Due to it being his third and subsequent charge in the space of 12 months, it could be increased to four matches if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty by the judiciary.

He missed the 2024 NRL Grand Final due to suspension.