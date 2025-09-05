Melbourne Storm front-rower Nelson Asofa-Solomona has been hit with a lengthy suspension by the match review committee (MRC) in what is another significant blow to the club's premiership chances.

Sent to the sin-bin last night against the Brisbane Broncos, Asofa-Solomona has been hit with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle charge on Ben Talty by the MRC and is facing a three-match suspension with an early guilty plea.

Due to it being his third and subsequent charge in the space of 12 months, it could be increased to four matches if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty by the judiciary.

The MRC's decision to charge Asofa-Solomona is another significant blow to the Melbourne Storm, who are already likely without halfback Jahrome Hughes for the remainder of the season after he suffered a suspected broken wrist.

With a recovery timeline of four to eight weeks, Storm coach Craig Bellamy expects him to miss at least another match this season and will rely on either Jonah Pezet or Tyran Wishart to join Cameron Munster in the halves.

“I'm not quite sure if it's his wrist or just halfway up the forearm, but I think it's a break without a doubt,” Bellamy said.

“He's in plaster already. That wasn't a great idea to put him back in this week, but anyway.

“I'd imagine it's season over. I can't answer that question directly, but I'd imagine it would be.”