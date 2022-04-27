After posting 70 points against an underwhelming Warriors outfit, the Melbourne Storm could be gaining more firepower in the coming weeks as 27-year-old prop Tui Kamikamica had charges of assault occasioning bodily harm dropped in a Brisbane Magistrates court on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred in Fortitude Valley on November 13, 2021, had seen Kamikamica without selection throughout the first seven rounds of the season after the NRL invoked the no-fault stand down rule on December 20, 2021.

Kamikamica had experienced a breakout season in 2021, playing 22 games for a Melbourne outfit that made it all the way to the grand final.

Despite the depth the Melbourne forward pack displayed in 2021 - Christian Welch, the Bromwich brothers, Felise Kaufusi and NAS - the 27-year-old Fijian forward proved valuable down the stretch of the regular season.

In 2022, the season-ending injury to Christian Welch in Round 1 and the absence of the Bromwich brothers for parts of the early season with COVID, have resulted in Kamikamica's absence being more apparent than ever.

However, Storm coach Craig Bellemy will likely breathe a sigh of relief as the prop has had charges dismissed today after prosecutor Bimal Raut failed to provide evidence for the charge.

Initially set to contest a charge during a two-day trial this week in a Brisbane court, Kamikamica will now be able to return back to Melbourne and continue training with the squad.

Although the near 200cm and 110kg prop has been able to train with the first-grade team all season, once the NRL revokes the no-fault stand-down rule currently in place, Kamikamica will be eligible for selection.