Melbourne have stood down prop Tui Kamikamica after the 27-year-old was charged for an alleged incident involving a woman in Brisbane.

The Storm and the NRL Integrity unit are currently investigating the incident that has seen Kamikamica charged by Queensland Police.

"Due to the seriousness of the allegations, the club made the decision to stand down Kamikamica, pending his plea in response to the allegations, the NRL Integrity Unit investigation and the club concluding a formal, in-person interview with Kamikamica, who remains out of state. This will take place next week," a club statement reads.

"Storm believes firmly that there is no place in the game or society for violence against women at any time, in any circumstance.

"The club will not make further comment until it has been advised of Kamikamica’s plea and conducted further enquiries."

Kamikamica was set to make a return to Melbourne in the coming weeks for pre-season training.

The Fiji international has played 55 games for the Storm since making his debut in 2017.