The Melbourne Storm and the NRL have confirmed that forward Tui Kamikamica will be placed under the league's no-fault stand-down policy.

The 27-year-old was charged with assault following an alleged incident that took place in Brisbane earlier this year.

The Storm prop was not permitted to train with his teammates across the course of the off-season, with that ban having since been lifted.

Kamikamica won't be able to be selected by the Storm in any upcoming matches until the court matters are concluded, with Kamikamica understood to be set to enter a not guilty plea for the charges placed against him.

The Storm released a statement on Kamikamica's fate for the foreseeable future on Monday afternoon.

"The NRL has today advised Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica that he will be subject to the NRL’s No Fault Stand Down policy," the statement reads.

"Kamikamica was stood down from training by Storm in November after he was charged with assault. He has since informed the club he intends to enter a plea of not guilty to the charges.

"The NRL’s No Fault Stand Down policy allows Kamikamica to continue training, but he will be unavailable for selection to play while court proceedings are ongoing.

"As a result of the policy, and having considered all available information, the club believes it is appropriate that Kamikamica returns to training tomorrow.

"The club will make no further comment as the matter is now before the courts."

Kamikamica has played 55 games for the Storm since making his debut in 2017.