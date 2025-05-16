Wests Tigers star prop Terrell May has all but confirmed he won't be picked for Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Reports emerged on Thursday that May would be overlooked for Laurie Daley's first squad of his second stint in charge of the Blues.

His defence and what was described as an 'eccentric character' were believed to be the reasons after Daley spoke to advisors close to him.

May, who was live streaming on Twitch on Thursday night with friends, seemed to confirm the news, telling his friend to 'chuck the Blues jersey he bought him in the bin' and then saying it wasn't just whispers.

"You know that Blues jersey I bought you? Chuck it in the bin," May said.

After being asked whether it was just the media, May had an all too telling response.

"Nah, it's not the media. How do you think it got leaked? You think they're not just playing Chinese whispers," the Tigers prop said.

May's snubbing would be one of the biggest in recent Origin history.

The prop is playing enormous minutes, averaging huge metres and leading the competition in offloads, while he also tackling at almost 98 per cent, making the reported criticism of his defence from those close to Daley hard to understand.

The Blues also have a shortage of quality middle forward options.

Payne Haas and Mitchell Barnett are both likely to feature, but beyond that, it's difficult to understand which direction Daley will go, with the likes of Spencer Leniu, Max King and Stefano Utoikamanu likely to be the next players in line for a possible Origin opportunity in Game 1 when the Blues travel north to Suncorp Stadium on May 28.

Daley is yet to confirm when he will announce his squad for Game 1. The Blues traditionally announce on Sunday evening, but this year there is a Sunday evening game on the weekend when teams are announced.

Several players in contention - May, Latrell Mitchell and Keaon Koloamatangi at the very least - all play in that game between the Tigers and Rabbitohs at Campbelltown and won't be off the field until after 8 pm, which will make naming the team on Sunday tricky.