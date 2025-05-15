New South Wales Blues head coach Laurie Daley is reportedly set to start his second stint in charge of the state by snubbing Terrell May from Game 1 of the 2025 series.

May has been widely tipped as a walk up starter following a stunning run of form over the first ten rounds of the regular season.

The form for May followed his off-season surprise switch from the Sydney Roosters, and has quickly turned him into one of the game's leading props.

Playing all ten games to date for the joint-venture, May has played at least 64 minutes in each of his appearances, and racked up the numbers, with 172 metres per game, 33 offloads, 33 tackle busts and a try.

He leads Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race after ten rounds, and also sits second on the Dally M leaderboard.

But according to Fox Sports, Laurie Daley hasn't been impressed with some of the feedback he has received on May when asking trusted people in his network.

The report is that May's defence isn't always up to scratch, and that his character may make gelling in an Origin camp - which only lasts for ten days - difficult.

The feedback on May's defence is difficult to understand. Playing in an up and down Tigers team, and putting in enormous minutes, he is averaging a tick over 40 tackles per game, at an efficiency of almost 98 per cent, making him one of the competition's best.

The other part of the equation though may speak further to his shock exit from the Sydney Roosters at the end of 2024 more than anything else, with the club reportedly wanting to go in a different direction at the time, and not seeing May as part of their long-term plans.

May was described as 'eccentric' in the report, and it's something Daley is reportedly not overly keen on.

Even with the feedback from those closest to Daley though, the decision will be tough to understand for May, the Tigers, and Blues fans.

The Blues are, in a nutshell, short on leading middle third options heading into this series.

Payne Haas is a guarantee to start up front, and certainly, New Zealand Warriors middle third star Mitchell Barnett will be in the side, but beyond that, May seemed the best option.

Last year's captain Jake Trbojevic, who only played heavily reduced minutes in 2024, may earn a reprieve, and so too could Spencer Leniu is May isn't picked, despite his form being alarming at best.

Max King of the Canterbury Bulldogs has been in stunning form and could be another option, while Melbourne Storm recruit Stefano Utoikamanu has Origin experience and has been in good form at the Storm, but not setting the world on fire as May has been.

Laurie Daley will confirm his team for Game 1, to be played in Brisbane on Wednesday, May 28, after Round 11, with the timing of either Sunday night or Monday morning still to be confirmed.