Wests Tigers off-season recruit Terrell May continues to hold the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP after three rounds, compiling another impressive tally of points against the Dolphins this weekend.
May's lead has grown to six points on the back of the performance, even though he wasn't credited with a man of the match effort by more than one judge.
There were five players who scored unanimous 20-vote results during Round 3 though, with Cameron Munster, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Payne Haas, Braydon Trindall and Keano Kini all landing the maximum points.
Elsewhere, Fonua Pole, May, Bailey Hayward, Zac Lomax, Bronson Xerri, Reuben Garrick and Haumole Olakau'atu were all given the nod for man of the match honours by at least one vote.
While the 20-point vote total for Haas moves him into third position on the laderboard, it's Ryan Papenhuyzen, who has already had a bye and is just 13 votes off the pack, who may well be in the best position of all players early on after he managed 16 votes against the Penrith Panthers, which followed the full 20 during Round 1.
During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published on a Monday or Tuesday each week here on Zero Tackle.
Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 3.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|4
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|3
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|Liam Henry
|2
|Paul Alamoti
|Liam Henry
|Izack Tago
|Brian To'o
|1
|Isaah Yeo
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Paul Alamoti
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|4
|Ali Leiataua
|Ali Leiataua
|Daniel Tupou
|Ali Leiataua
|3
|Naufahu Whyte
|Daniel Tupou
|Ali Leiataua
|Naufahu Whyte
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|Naufahu Whyte
|Erin Clark
|Daniel Tupou
|1
|Wayde Egan
|Wayde Egan
|Naufahu Whyte
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|4
|Adam Reynolds
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Adam Reynolds
|3
|Patrick Carrigan
|Adam Reynolds
|Adam Reynolds
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|2
|Jaxon Purdue
|Jaxon Purdue
|Jaxon Purdue
|Patrick Carrigan
|1
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|Jaxon Purdue
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|4
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Kayal Iro
|Nicho Hynes
|3
|Kayal Iro
|Kayal Iro
|Nicho Hynes
|Kayal Iro
|2
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|Teig Wilton
|William Kennedy
|1
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Teig Wilton
|William Kennedy
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Fonua Pole
|Fonua Pole
|Fonua Pole
|Terrell May
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Sunia Turuva
|Apisai Koroisau
|3
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Lachlan Galvin
|2
|Apisai Koroisau
|Sunia Turuva
|Herbie Farnworth
|Isaiya Katoa
|1
|Starford To'a
|Lachlan Galvin
|Starford To'a
|Fonua Pole
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|4
|Jayden Campbell
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Jayden Campbell
|3
|Bradman Best
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|2
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Bradman Best
|Phillip Sami
|Bradman Best
|1
|Thomas Cant
|Phillip Sami
|Bradman Best
|Thomas Cant
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Zac Lomax
|Bailey Hayward
|Bronson Xerri
|Zac Lomax
|4
|Bailey Hayward
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|Bailey Hayward
|3
|Bronson Xerri
|Bronson Xerri
|Bailey Hayward
|Connor Tracey
|2
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|Harry Hayes
|1
|Isaiah Iongi
|Isaiah Iongi
|Isaiah Iongi
|Jordan Samrani
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Reuben Garrick
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Reuben Garrick
|Reuben Garrick
|4
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Reuben Garrick
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|3
|Ethan Bullemor
|Ethan Bullemor
|Ethan Bullemor
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|2
|Lehi Hopoate
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Lehi Hopoate
|Ethan Bullemor
|1
|Ben Trbojevic
|Lehi Hopoate
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Ben Trbojevic
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Terrell
May
|14
|49
|2
|Connor
Tracey
|9
|43
|2
|Payne
Haas
|20
|43
|4
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|16
|36
|5
|Jye
Gray
|0
|34
|6
|Kalyn
Ponga
|0
|32
|6
|Cameron
Munster
|20
|32
|8
|Kayal
Iro
|13
|30
|9
|Patrick
Carrigan
|13
|29
|9
|Haumole
Olakau'atu
|17
|29