Wests Tigers off-season recruit Terrell May continues to hold the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP after three rounds, compiling another impressive tally of points against the Dolphins this weekend.

May's lead has grown to six points on the back of the performance, even though he wasn't credited with a man of the match effort by more than one judge.

There were five players who scored unanimous 20-vote results during Round 3 though, with Cameron Munster, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Payne Haas, Braydon Trindall and Keano Kini all landing the maximum points.

Elsewhere, Fonua Pole, May, Bailey Hayward, Zac Lomax, Bronson Xerri, Reuben Garrick and Haumole Olakau'atu were all given the nod for man of the match honours by at least one vote.

While the 20-point vote total for Haas moves him into third position on the laderboard, it's Ryan Papenhuyzen, who has already had a bye and is just 13 votes off the pack, who may well be in the best position of all players early on after he managed 16 votes against the Penrith Panthers, which followed the full 20 during Round 1.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published on a Monday or Tuesday each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 3.

Top Ten

