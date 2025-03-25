Wests Tigers off-season recruit Terrell May continues to hold the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP after three rounds, compiling another impressive tally of points against the Dolphins this weekend.

May's lead has grown to six points on the back of the performance, even though he wasn't credited with a man of the match effort by more than one judge.

There were five players who scored unanimous 20-vote results during Round 3 though, with Cameron Munster, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Payne Haas, Braydon Trindall and Keano Kini all landing the maximum points.

Elsewhere, Fonua Pole, May, Bailey Hayward, Zac Lomax, Bronson Xerri, Reuben Garrick and Haumole Olakau'atu were all given the nod for man of the match honours by at least one vote.

While the 20-point vote total for Haas moves him into third position on the laderboard, it's Ryan Papenhuyzen, who has already had a bye and is just 13 votes off the pack, who may well be in the best position of all players early on after he managed 16 votes against the Penrith Panthers, which followed the full 20 during Round 1.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published on a Monday or Tuesday each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 3.

 2025-03-20T09:00:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
30
FT
24
   PEN
   Crowd: 17,586
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Cameron Munster
4 Ryan Papenhuyzen Ryan Papenhuyzen Ryan Papenhuyzen Ryan Papenhuyzen
3 Brian To'o Brian To'o Brian To'o Liam Henry
2 Paul Alamoti Liam Henry Izack Tago Brian To'o
1 Isaah Yeo Stefano Utoikamanu Stefano Utoikamanu Paul Alamoti
 2025-03-21T07:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
14
FT
6
   SYD
   Crowd: 23,219
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
4 Ali Leiataua Ali Leiataua Daniel Tupou Ali Leiataua
3 Naufahu Whyte Daniel Tupou Ali Leiataua Naufahu Whyte
2 Daniel Tupou Naufahu Whyte Erin Clark Daniel Tupou
1 Wayde Egan Wayde Egan Naufahu Whyte Chanel Harris-Tavita
 2025-03-21T09:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
26
FT
16
   NQL
   Crowd: 45,317
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Payne Haas Payne Haas Payne Haas Payne Haas
4 Adam Reynolds Patrick Carrigan Patrick Carrigan Adam Reynolds
3 Patrick Carrigan Adam Reynolds Adam Reynolds Gehamat Shibasaki
2 Jaxon Purdue Jaxon Purdue Jaxon Purdue Patrick Carrigan
1 Gehamat Shibasaki Gehamat Shibasaki Gehamat Shibasaki Jaxon Purdue
 2025-03-22T04:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Sharks Stadium
CRO   
27
FT
12
   SOU
   Crowd: 14,320
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Braydon Trindall Braydon Trindall Braydon Trindall Braydon Trindall
4 Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Kayal Iro Nicho Hynes
3 Kayal Iro Kayal Iro Nicho Hynes Kayal Iro
2 William Kennedy William Kennedy Teig Wilton William Kennedy
1 Ronaldo Mulitalo Teig Wilton William Kennedy Ronaldo Mulitalo
 2025-03-22T06:30:00Z 
 
 
 
Kayo Stadium
DOL   
18
FT
30
   WST
   Crowd: 10,023
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Fonua Pole Fonua Pole Fonua Pole Terrell May
4 Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Sunia Turuva Apisai Koroisau
3 Terrell May Terrell May Terrell May Lachlan Galvin
2 Apisai Koroisau Sunia Turuva Herbie Farnworth Isaiya Katoa
1 Starford To'a Lachlan Galvin Starford To'a Fonua Pole
 2025-03-22T08:35:00Z 
 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
26
FT
6
   NEW
   Crowd: 14,602
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Keano Kini Keano Kini Keano Kini Keano Kini
4 Jayden Campbell Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Jayden Campbell
3 Bradman Best Jayden Campbell Jayden Campbell Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
2 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bradman Best Phillip Sami Bradman Best
1 Thomas Cant Phillip Sami Bradman Best Thomas Cant
 2025-03-23T05:05:00Z 
 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
8
FT
16
   CAN
   Crowd: 24,059
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Zac Lomax Bailey Hayward Bronson Xerri Zac Lomax
4 Bailey Hayward Zac Lomax Zac Lomax Bailey Hayward
3 Bronson Xerri Bronson Xerri Bailey Hayward Connor Tracey
2 Connor Tracey Connor Tracey Connor Tracey Harry Hayes
1 Isaiah Iongi Isaiah Iongi Isaiah Iongi Jordan Samrani
 2025-03-23T07:15:00Z 
 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
40
FT
12
   CBR
   Crowd: 16,125
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Reuben Garrick Haumole Olakau'atu Reuben Garrick Reuben Garrick
4 Haumole Olakau'atu Reuben Garrick Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu
3 Ethan Bullemor Ethan Bullemor Ethan Bullemor Daly Cherry-Evans
2 Lehi Hopoate Daly Cherry-Evans Lehi Hopoate Ethan Bullemor
1 Ben Trbojevic Lehi Hopoate Daly Cherry-Evans Ben Trbojevic

Top Ten

 

Click here to view the full leaderboard.